For Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, the holiday season starts as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1. And this year, the Grammy winner wasted no time getting into the festive spirit. Just five days later, on Nov. 6, Carey kicked off her 2024 holiday tour, “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” in L.A. with a sold-out performance of her chart-topping hits. While singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on-stage, Carey debuted new honey blonde hair color, a few shades lighter than her signature caramel hue.

Inside the Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manual on Thursday evening, Carey took the stage for the first of 20 tour stops. The multi-hyphenate glistened under the bright lights, thanks to her rhinestone-embellished mermaid gown and her bright blonde curls. In true Carey fashion, her hair was parted down the side and curled into glamorous, retro-inspired waves. At recent red carpet affairs, her roots were a deep brown shade that blended into a cool-toned blonde. But now, Carey’s new look only has a touch of chestnut along her roots, and immediately becomes a warm, golden butterscotch. Apart from occasional platinum blonde money pieces, the top section of Carey’s fresh dye job is the most highlighted her hair’s been since last December.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Last year, on her “Merry Christmas One And All” tour, Carey and her longtime hairstylist, Dior Sovoa, went a few tones lighter once again. While her waist-length beachy waves weren’t as golden as her latest look, they still met the platinum quota. Her roots were noticeably more ash-colored than usual as she swapped the chocolate brown for an icy espresso.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

All this to say? It looks like Carey’s newest holiday tradition involves a good bleach and tone.