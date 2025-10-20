Is there anyone who's gone from one beauty era to another as effortlessly as Nicole Kidman? From the moment she stepped into the spotlight in the 1980s, Kidman captivated audiences with her talent as well as her signature strawberry blonde curls. And as her fame grew, so did her openness to experimenting with her look, trying out so many different hairstyles and lip colors over the years. Kidman’s always had that quiet kind of star power that doesn’t scream for attention but somehow pulls all eyes toward her. Her beauty evolution isn’t about chasing trends; it’s about adapting with intention, staying true to herself while still surprising fans along the way.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, Kidman’s natural curls were a key feature in her look, styled in loose waves or updos, complemented usually with a striking lip color. By the early 2000s, she had pivoted to blonde hair and embraced a variety of styles, from curly bobs to sleek ponytails and everything in between. In the 2010s, Kidman continued to evolve, experimenting with side braids, sleek lobs, and face-framing bangs.

Below, take a walk through Kidman’s beauty evolution. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just getting to know her, there’s plenty to admire.

Tight Red Curls In 1983

Patrick Riviere/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1983, Kidman was 16 years old and had just starred in one of her first films, BMX Bandit. She was known for her acting as much as she was for her springy strawberry blonde hair. Even then, her look was bold, refreshing, and refreshingly unfiltered, and perfectly captured the energy of her early career.

Bold Red Lip In 1995

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

For the Los Angeles premiere of Batman Forever, Kidman’s hair is styled into full, defined waves that fall just past her shoulders. While her hair is beautiful, it’s the bold red lip that steals the spotlight. It adds a pop of color that enhances, rather than upstaging, her look.

Curly Bob In 2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2002, Kidman went short. The bob was styled into defined, curly pieces, some of which fell across her forehead, framing her face. Paired with bold brows and a soft mauve lip color, the look felt fresh yet timeless.

Lots Of Blush In 2003

Getty Images

With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, Kidman’s makeup could take center stage at the 2003 Met Gala. She applied ample blush along her cheekbones, giving her complexion a fresh, lifted glow that paired well with her soft, smoky eye and pink lip.

Platinum Blonde Hair In 2004

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman went even blonder for the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards, styling the brighter shade with loose ringlets at the ends and topping it off with a shimmery yellow headband that perfectly matched her dress.

Pink Lip In 2008

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

For the London premiere of her film Australia, Kidman went with one of her signature makeup looks — a soft pink lip. The color complemented her dark waterline and subtly enhanced her glow, giving her an elegant vibe.

Whimsical Side Braid In 2014

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

In 2014, for a red carpet premiere, the actress pulled her blonde hair into a loose side braid. With a deep side part and face-framing bangs, the braid adds a playful touch to her look.

Sleek Lob In 2015

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While doing press during the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, Kidman debuted a striking lob. With soft blunt ends and a sleek, straight finish, the cut felt super modern.

Voluminous Waves In 2021

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2021, Kidman returned to her curly roots, sporting voluminous, center-parted curls that showcased her natural texture. The look was reminiscent of her hairstyle in the 1990 film Days of Thunder.

Breakup Bangs In 2025

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fresh off the news that she was splitting from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years, Kidman attended Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week with a whole new look — a set of face-framing, wispy bangs.