The dramatic hair transformation is pretty much a rite of passage for pop stars. From Madonna to Lady Gaga to Lady Gaga, so many artists usher in a new era of music with a new look. So when Miley Cyrus first stepped out with a fresh brunette hair color last fall, it felt like the beginning of a chapter was on the horizon. But she’s not sticking to a singular style just yet: the Endless Summer singer just debuted a fresh set of wispy bangs that feels so different, yet so perfect for her evolving rocker-chic aesthetic.

Fans got their first look at Cyrus’ latest hair style when she was announced as the cover star for W Magazine’s new Pop Issue. In contrast to her voluminous Grammy’s blowout, the “Flowers” singer’s hair is styled pin-straight, falling just above the waist in face-framing layers. Her color also appears more auburn, punctuated with even chunkier blonde highlights. Still, the bangs were the most transformative element of this editorial look, created by stylist Bob Recine, who used Nexxus products to get the smooth, piece-y effect.

Cyrus may be nearly unrecognizable with this hair update, but it’s not the first time she’s tried out wispy bangs. In fact, back in 2019 she turned up to the Met Gala with a similar style of fringe — albeit in her signature bright blonde color. She even previewed the new look in an instagram story where she admitted she was “addicted to haircuts”, so it’s not hard to believe her latest style could be courtesy of an actual chop, just just the faux bangs we’ve seen celebs like J.Lo and Kendall Jenner try out for a more temporary look.

The Grammy-winning artist just the latest in a series of beauty trendsetters who have been wearing wispy bangs these days. Selena Gomez, Syndey Sweeney, and Meghan Fox are among A-listers who have also given the soft, romantic style a whirl. Why do they love it? More dramatic than a curtain bang, yet not as bold as blunt cut, this feathery fringe has a sense of effortlessness to it. And it doesn’t hurt that it draws attention to the eyes.

Looking to create your own dramatic hair transformation this summer? Follow Cyrus’ lead and ask your stylist to frame your face with some wispy bangs. Or if you’re not quite ready for the commitment, there’s always clip-ons for instant gratification and a temporary fix.