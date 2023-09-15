When it comes to attending sporting events, no one brings the fashion A-game like the Hollywood crowd. Some of our favorite looks that immediately come to mind? Adele’s Alaïa leopard print coat at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Emma Watson’s sleek Ralph Lauren trouset set at this year’s U.S. Open, and, of course, all of Kendall Jenner’s courtside looks at basketball games. Adding to this list of well-dressed guests is Meghan Markle, who’s at the 2023 Invictus Games right now. Markle recently wore a Zara jumpsuit that looked equal parts polished and laid-back.

She styled the one-piece with a blazer in the same cream shade and accessorized with Saint Laurent leather sandals, gold hoops from Bottega Veneta, Krewe sunglasses, and an olive green crossbody bag from Cesta. Meanwhile, Prince Harry also appeared cool and casual in a baby blue button-down shirt, dark-wash jeans, and green suede sneakers.

If you’ve been tracking Markle’s outfits this week, you’ll notice how she worked in affordable brands into her luxurious looks. On Sept. 12 for instance, she made her debut at the games in a $70 shirtdress from Banana Republic styled with Aquazzura pumps. The next day, she walked hand-in-hand with her husband while rocking a white J.Crew cardigan. (Her fans, in an effort to buy the exact piece online, caused the retailer’s website to momentarily crash from the traffic.) In case you weren’t able to get your hands on either of these two items, fear not because her Zara one-piece is still available to shop for under $50 in an olive green color.

(+) Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images (+) Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images (+) Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Markle isn’t the only royal to give Zara the stamp of approval, either. Kate Middleton is a huge fan of the Spanish retailer and has worn it on quite a few occasions. Earlier this summer, she rocked a blue double-breasted blazer from the brand with a Ralph Lauren top and Emmy London flats while visiting the Windsor Family Hub in London. Back in February, she styled a Zara houndstooth midi skirt with Gianvito Rossi knee-high suede boots while on an outing in Wales. Take it from these two ladies: there are plenty of hidden goodies at Zara.

(+) CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With one more day left of the Invictus Games, will Markle showcase another affordable look? Keep your eyes on her next outfit to see, and in the meantime, shop her exact jumpsuit along with accompanying pieces to recreate her ensemble.