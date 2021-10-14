If you follow Kate Middleton’s style, you know she likes to wear a bold color every now and then. The royal isn’t afraid to experiment with eye-catching hues like cobalt blue, fuchsia, and scarlet red. She never goes overboard with the colorful pairings, however, as she’ll tone things down with a neutral piece or two. The Duchess of Cambridge deployed this exact styling tactic on Oct. 13. Middleton wore a green Zara sweater underneath an equally as green wool coat. To keep the look from veering into Grinch terriority, she wore a pair of polished black trousers.

By using a single bright color on top and balancing it out with neutrals on the bottom, Middleton created a fun yet formal outfit. She also picked out classic silhouettes and went easy on accessories, which made the color green stand out as the main element in her look. Her Zara top was paired with a similar grassy shade via Erdem’s Allie wool coat for a high-low fashion take and she wore her favorite dark blue Josie pumps from Emmy London. As for jewelry, Middleton wore her sapphire engagement ring, a pair of Pangolin Haka earrings from Patrick Mavros, and Cartier’s Ballon Bleu stainless steel watch.

For those who were wondering why Middleton wore green, the answer lies in her visit to the Generation Earthshot educational event, which encourages children to develop ideas on how to repair the planet. The color green is universally associated with nature and represents growth and renewal — hence, Middleton thoughtfully dressed for the occasion.

It seems as of late, the Duchess loves going into her fall wardrobe archives and pulling out pieces she wore several years ago. For instance, she first debuted her green Erdem coat back in 2014, during her and Prince William’s three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. The Emmy London pumps, too, have been in the royal’s footwear rotation for years — she wore them at least nine times since May 2019. And earlier in October, Middleton recycled her black and white houndstooth Zara dress during a visit to University College London, which proved she isn’t afraid to rewear items from affordable retailers, either.

So far, it looks like the color green is taking off for the fall 2021 season. In September 2021, Meghan Markle, too, donned a moss-green ensemble for her and Prince Harry’s Time magazine cover. Royals aside, Cardi B recently wore a viral green jumpsuit look during Paris Fashion Week. And finally, in early October, Sophie Turner stepped out for a dinner date while wearing a lime green leather jacket and a camo print miniskirt to match. In other words, if you don’t own something in this hue yet, start shopping below.

