Adele’s Flawless Courtside Outfit Will Distract You From The Actual Basketball Game

Adele is serious about her courtside looks. While the majority of sports fans opt for their favorite player’s jersey and style it with just jeans and sneakers, Adele reaches for her most elevated pieces like dresses and matching sets. (She and Kendall Jenner have this in common as the model, too, loves to dress up for sporting events.) The singer is leading the style charge right now at the start of the NBA season. Just take a peek at Adele’s leather outfit and Louis Vuitton coat, which she wore to a basketball game on Oct. 19. (She watched the Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.)

Adele attended the game with her boyfriend Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group, which represents LeBron James and other prominent NBA players. This marked their first public appearance together as a couple and for the special night out, Adele wore a chocolate-brown custom-made Pearson blazer and Sidney pants from Altuzarra’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The “Easy On Me” singer draped a Louis Vuitton Raw Monogram Coat over her shoulders — casual — and wore the fashion house’s pointed-toe Cherie pumps.

Her entire ensemble stood out in the crowd as it was a sophisticated look compared to your usual pieces like laid-back jerseys, T-shirts, and jeans. The elegant Louis Vuitton coat, especially, added that high-fashion touch to the singer’s attire and it seemed Adele was fully on board with embracing the logomania trend. Statement pieces, like her outerwear, from LV are popular with celebs this season, as Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung recently wore a full runway creation from the luxury label, too.

If you appreciate Adele’s knack for making leather and monogram attire work for a basketball game, but aren’t keen on donning this exact look to your own sporting events — that is totally okay. You can easily draw inspo and replicate her wrap-style blazer and sleek pants combo for work or for date night. Her exact pieces aren’t available to shop, though you can invest in a similar belted coat from Louis Vuitton to tap into the logo trend. Meanwhile, discover stylish variations of her top and bottom from places like The Frankie Shop, Aritzia, and, of course, Altuzarra.

