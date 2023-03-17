If you take an in-depth look at Kate Middleton’s memorable sartorial moments, you’ll notice a common thread: she constantly matches the color of her outfits to the event she’s attending. Case in point: The Princess of Wales has a tradition of wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day. Back in 2022, she took to the festivities in a deep emerald coat by Lauren Green and coordinating accessories. This year though, Middleton’s 2023 St. Patrick’s day outfit was a bit brighter than usual yet still on theme for the occasion.

On March 17, Middleton attended a holiday parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, with her husband Prince William. For the special event, the princess traded in her traditional green-colored outfit for a bespoke Catherine Walker teal coat. The midi-length jacket features sharp pleats, strong shoulders, and buttons down the middle. She styled the coat with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Jane Taylor London fascinator. Middleton finished off the head-to-toe teal look with a gold Cartier shamrock brooch, which she’s worn to the annual parade since 2011. The lavish pin is rumored to belong to the Irish Guards and in the past, it was worn by Anne, the Princess Royal and Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

As mentioned, last year Middleton donned a deep green jacket from Lauren Green and a pillbox hat by Lock & Co, pictured below. (Note: the couple celebrated virtually in 2021 and the event was postposed in 2020). In 2019, the royal went with a forest green Alexander McQueen coat.

(+) Middleton’s St. Patrick’s Day outfit in 2022. Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Middleton’s St. Patrick’s Day outfit in 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Even though Middleton has attended the St. Patrick’s Day event multiple times before, this week’s celebration felt especially meaningful for the royal. It marks her first parade after she was named the Colonel of the Irish Guards. “I really couldn’t be prouder to stand in front of you here today,” she said in a speech at the event, according to People. “It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do — this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.” Her husband previously held the role, but is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

