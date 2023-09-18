You’ve likely seen the 2023 Invictus Games highlights on your social media feed, but for those who aren’t sure what this is, we’ll explain. It’s an annual paralympic-style competitive event founded by Prince Harry in 2014. And this year’s sporting activities took place in Düsseldorf, Germany with a very special guest: Meghan Markle, who came to support her husband’s foundation. Unsurprisingly, Markle’s Invictus Games’ wardrobe for the week, particularly her dress during the closing ceremony, has the royal’s fans reeling.

On Saturday night, Markle arrived at the Invictus Games’ final gathering in Cult Gaia’s Raylene Dress. A departure from the pared-backed neutral looks she donned earlier, the rich blue strapless number features laser-cut floral cutouts. (The piece is sadly now sold out online, though you can snag the mini version.) The skin-baring details were a bold move for Markle who usually keeps it more low key, but she did give the midi-length dress a polished look via Aquazzura’s nude pointed-toe heels. Lastly, she accessorized the stunning outfit with lavish jewelry, such as Cartier’s coveted Love bracelet and sparkly diamond hoop earrings from Kimaï.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In addition to Markle’s glamorous evening look, she wore other easy to recreate looks throughout the week. And even better, a majority of the pieces are from accessible, cult-favorite retailers, including Zara, J.Crew, and Banana Republic. TZR’s favorite wallet-friendly look from the games? We’d have to go with her J.Crew black-and-white cardigan, which she wore with oat milk-colored STAUD shorts.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Should you have a fall soirée coming up, take styling tips from Markle and opt for a bold blue number and luxe accents. Below, find all the pieces needed to pull off her outfit.