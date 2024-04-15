If you keep tabs on Meghan Markle’s rare appearances year round, you know her spring wardrobe is truly next level. While we’re obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex’s chic winter-approved outerwear and her neutral matching sets in the summer, it’s her spring-ready linen numbers and timeless maxi dresses that leave us in awe the most. And now, the fashion muse’s stellar spring style is back and better than ever. On April 12, Markle stunned in an ivory Heidi Merrick pleated midi dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge — starting her warm weather rotation off on the highest of notes.

On Friday afternoon, Markle was photographed in Wellington, Florida, where she cheered on Prince Harry during a polo match for his non-profit charity, Sentebale. Shortly after the Prince’s team defeated the Grand Champions in a 3-1 match, Markle presented her husband with the trophy while dressed in the aforementioned Heidi Merrick frock. Markle’s silk number aligned perfectly with her stealth wealth aesthetic, as it featured a posh halter neck, subtle cutouts at the torso and in the back, a pleated drop-waist skirt, and an of-the-moment bow tied behind her neck. The rest of her OOTD was classic Markle as well. The multi-hyphenate accessorized with a slew of elevated staples, including nude pointy pumps from Aquazzura (her go-to footwear label), a white crossbody Valentino bag, and bold black sunglasses, also courtesy of Heidi Merrick. And finally, a moment of appreciation for her jewelry. Alongside a pair of circular gold stud earrings and her favorite Cartier Love Bracelet, Markle also slipped on the classic Cartier Tank Française Watch that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment

Yaroslav Sabitov - PA Images/Getty Images

With spring just beginning, don’t be surprised if you spot Markle out and about more often in the coming weeks. While we await her next applause-worthy look (and more deets on her new lifestyle brand), upgrade your spring closet with the curated pieces below. And hurry, because as of right now, Markle’s exact Heidi Merrick dress is still available to shop.