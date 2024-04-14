Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite spring lipsticks of the moment.

Like clockwork, the beginning of a new season brings with it the sudden urge to completely overhaul your style. Breaking out your denim jacket, trench coat, trendy red Mary Janes, and white maxi skirt are obvious sartorial swaps to make, but your spring refresh extends to your beauty routine, too. On top of switching your rich moisturizer to a warm weather-friendly lightweight cream and ditching your matte foundation for an SPF-infused skin tint, your favorite full-coverage lipstick might feel a little off base when paired with your breezy outfits and dewy complexion. That’s where the best spring lipsticks of 2024 enter the chat.

Whether you’re after a shiny your-lips-but-better shade that will complement your natural makeup or a main character red moment, these hues and their respective formulas won’t let you down during the season’s unpredictable weather, regardless if it’s a rainy or sun-soaked day. Shade ranges aside, the formulas also make these lipsticks noteworthy. Aside from nourishing ingredients that keep lips soft and smooth for hours on end, many offer customizable color payoff. One coat will leave you with a sheer wash of pigment while layering it on will deliver a bold look that’s still comfortable and less heavy than your winter lippies.

Ahead, the TZR team shares the spring lipsticks they plan to swipe on all season long. If you’ve found yourself overwhelmed by all of the options out there, this list is a good place to start.

“Spring is the season for light, fresh, and dewy makeup, so I look for lipsticks that are hydrating in just-better-than-natural shades, like Fenty's Slip Shine Lipstick in Goji Gang. It's the prettiest rosy mauve hue that has a subtle shimmer and a creamy finish. It gives me the most kissable lips and perfectly matches the season in bloom.” – Rebecca Iloulian, Director, Newsletter Revenue and Marketing

“I don't typically think of matte lipsticks when it comes to spring, but I've been on a matte lipstick kick as of late. I like how just with a tiny bit applied to my lips, the saturated color lasts for hours. It's low maintenance (if only a dab is applied, and softened by either using your finger or a lip brush) and gives off that stained look without the shine. Byredo's liquid version is the most moisturizing one I've tried to date, it feels like velvety silk on my lips without it ever drying out.” – Kathy Lee, editor in chief, TZR

“My relationship with this creamy lipstick was love at first swipe. It goes on so smooth (I often apply it in the backseats of Ubers without a mirror handy) and keeps my lips soft all day. Despite its lip balm-like benefits, the formula offers impressive color payoff with a satin finish. All of the floral-esque shades are gorgeous, but Blase, a pinky nude, is my go-to — it pairs nicely with no-makeup makeup looks or a more dramatic eye.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

"I was given the recent pleasure of having my makeup done by the iconic makeup artist, Monika Blunder. She used her lipstick crayon on me, and now I'm obsessed. Unlike other crayon-based lip products, this one glides on easy and is infused with natural botanicals and oils so it leaves a beautiful, velvety finish. This coral-red shade feels vibrant and fresh for spring. It'll add a nice pop to any warm-weather look — even a swimsuit." — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

"Catch me exclusively in floral-inspired shades all season, but I'm almost always wearing this warm, muted rose lipstick. Despite the product's name, the finish isn't too pigmented or creamy, but instead a lip-coating, hydrating wash of color that somehow works with every lip liner in my bag. I've worn it to everything from a hot day at the park to my own spring wedding — the shade is the perfect mix of casual and dressed-up." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I’m a stickler about wearing sunscreen every day, but I’ll admit, my lips are the one area of my body I often neglect. Luckily, Tatcha’s new SPF lip tints are helping me change my ways. The color payoff is that of a satin-finish lipstick and you can easily build it up if you’re after a bolder lip. All three flower-inspired shades are gorgeous, but I’ve been wearing Water Lily, a blue-toned berry. It’s an unexpected color for spring, but one swipe coats my lips in a sheer wash of color that doesn’t look too heavy.” – Lukas

"Once spring rolls around, I trade my trusty deep pink winter lip products for bright, cheery shades, like Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in Coral Kiss. It's the prettiest pop of color and, even better, it stays intact for hours." — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“I prefer a hydrating lip balm to a traditional lipstick because my lips tend to run on the dryer side. Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm gives my lips the moisture that they need while also giving them some much-needed color. The Wanderlust shade is a sheer cool berry hue that can be layered for a more saturated look.” – Maggie Haddid, sr stratigist, social media, TZR