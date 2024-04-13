April showers have been putting a damper on my spring style — I find myself reaching for the same outfit combinations day after day. While there’s nothing wrong with a tried-and-true outfit formula, my ‘jeans and a blazer’ combos are starting to look a little tired, so I’m putting them on pause for the remainder of the season. To give my fashion creativity a reset, I took to Instagram and Pinterest for some new inspiration. A common thread through all of my favorite looks were lightweight sweaters, so I’m officially on the hunt for some new styles to revive my wardrobe.

Among my saved photos there were a few recurring outfit formulas. The first being crewneck cardigans buttoned up with no tank or tee underneath. While the styling is so simple, the finished look feels so luxe, regardless of if the sweater is paired with trousers or baggy jeans. On the flip side, a cardigan with only the top button done also looks chic. The styling possibilies are endless — from maxi dresses to tee-shirts and jeans. A plethora of my saved imagery features a sweater draped over the wearer's shoulders. The light knits instantly add so much dimension and texture to the outfits without adding too much bulk. I love a Canadian tuxedo in the spring, so I’ll definitely be implementing this styling hack to elevate my denim.

If you’re starting to feel inspired, have no fear: I did all of the online shopping so you don’t have to. For the classic cardigan-lovers, Donni’s Cotton Knit Cardigan or Sézane’s Barry Cardigan are excellent wardrobe staples — not to mention, the latter style comes in 20 different colors. If crew neck sweaters are more your vibe, J.Crew’s Rollneck Sweater is absolutely divine. No matter which style you choose, I can guarantee that these lightweight sweaters will make your spring ‘fits look cool.