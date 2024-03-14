After being off-the-radar for a season (with the exception of the occasional red carpet appearance and SXSW speaking engagement), Meghan Markle has re-emerged online, launching a new website and social media page for her new business, American Riviera Orchard. Both digital platforms were mysterious in their messaging, leaving fans scratching their heads for answers on what this company will actually produce. A story on the brand’s Instagram account shows Markle in a rustic-looking kitchen, seemingly cooking something up. This led many to the conclusion of a lifestyle/home brand in the works — and it looks like they’re correct.

According to trademark documents submitted to the US Pantent and Trademark Office, the goods and services filed for American Riviera Orchard include everything from tableware, cookbooks, textiles, and even jellies and jams. The brand seems to be inspired by Montecito, the coastal California community Markle — along with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet — calls home.

Hardcore Markle fans won’t be too surprised by this move, considering the actor-turned-royal has had her hand in the lifestyle space for years, starting with her blog The Tig, which she launched way back in 2014, and shuttered in 2017. The site offered followers a glimpse of Markle’s life and interests, particularly in the food and travel realms. Could this venture be a renaissance of sorts? All signs point to yes.

@americanrivieraorchard

An official announcement from Markle has yet to come, but we’ll keep. you posted on all news surrounding this launch. Should Martha Stewart be shaking in her gardening boots? Only time will tell.