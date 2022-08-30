Meghan Markle broke the internet — again. Though, this time it wasn’t with an announcement of a royal engagement, a departure from the Kensington Royal Palace, or a lengthy interview about all of the shocking reasons she left royal life behind. (It has little to do with royalty at all, which makes sense given that she and Prince Harry no longer carry the weight of their former duties.) Instead, she participated in a cover story for The Cut. Markle’s dress was a turtleneck style selection from Tory Burch. Meanwhile, her hair was middle-parted and pulled back to keep the focus on her sharp gaze, glowing skin, and emerald glass earrings by Lanvin.

The cover look shared a striking resemblance to Princess Diana on the cover of Andrew Morton’s book Diana: In Her Own Words, which, as readers can surmise as they devour the contents of the article, wasn’t a coincidence at all. The rest of the fashion suite, styled by Jessica Willis, was similarly sophisticated and a reflection of the story’s main topic, which is how Markle is coming into her own again. In one photo taken under a sprawling bougainvillea, the star wore a silky Bottega Veneta halter dress with a sweetheart neckline. She forewent shoes altogether and only accessorized the solid black number with a string of white pearls by Mikimoto and a pair of Mateo small hoops. Her glam was simple and her hair was in a snatched bun. In another image from the same story, she wore a strapless tweed Chanel dress and Sophie Buhai pearl earrings as she posed with her feet up, on a Spanish-style bench and with Manolo Blahnik’s BB Suede Pumps placed casually beneath her.

While those looks signaled her contentment with marriage and motherhood in Santa Barbara, the last one — a white power suit by Proenza Schouler with coordinated Manolo Blahnik pumps — seemed to be a precursor of the role she’s slowly coming into as the head of Archewell, which, as Allison P. Davis wrote, can be described as “a catchall company for their post-royal pursuits” but is, more specifically, a firm with a nonprofit division, a production side that oversees a Netflix deal, and an audio department that oversees Markle’s podcast Archetypes on Spotify.

“Presenting Meghan here in a regal fashion that’s modern and accessible was a considered choice to show that she’s a woman, a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a human being — a real person who has faced enormous, often racist public vitriol,” Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief of The Cut, wrote in a letter published in tandem with the cover story. “Photographer Campbell Addy captures her ready for a fresh start.”

As you await for more Markle-related news (the star has only released three episodes of her star-studded podcast, and also made it clear that she has not shared everything about their journey until now because she’s “still healing”), you can shop similar pieces from the photoshoot, ahead. The lineup will help you channel that graceful and confident appearance everywhere from the office to your own backyard.

