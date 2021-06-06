Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter's Name Is So Sentimental

The Duke and Duchess have proven time after time that they share a penchant for sentimentality — specifically the kind that honors beloved members of their family. From subtle nods through fashion and accessories to more overt messages, the couple is always finding ways to share with the public things that mean the most to them. And as you might expect, that also proved true with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name.

Both Harry and Meghan (via their Archewell website) and the royal family (via a statement from Buckingham Palace) announced the news of their daughter’s birth on June 6. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the former’s statement reads. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

The message went on to explain the origin of this sweet name, noting that “Lilibet” is the nickname of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. And of course Diana is the name of his late mother, who the duchess has made sure to honor throughout her marriage — most recently when she wore the Princess’ diamond tennis bracelet during her interview with Oprah as she spoke of her own mental health battles which, as Harry noted, were not unlike those of his mother.

The duke and duchess’ pregnancy announcement in February also held special meaning. In the photo taken by family friend Misan Harriman, Markle wore the same custom Carolina Herrera dress that was made for her when she was pregnant with their first child, Archie.

Lili’s birth is undoubtedly a high point in what has been a difficult time for the couple. Last summer Markle shared the news of her miscarriage in a personal essay, and in March, during their sit down with Oprah, the duke and duchess expressed the emotional toll of tabloid culture as well as lack of support from the royal family. Amid this tension, Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, also passed away.

However, the future looks more hopeful. The royal family expressed their happiness and congratulations on Sunday via Twitter. Their official statement reads, “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Both mother and baby are said to be healthy and doing well at home in Santa Barbara, and the couple expressed thanks to those who have sent prayers and well wishes. Considering the great consideration and respect Markle and Harry have shown to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth in such extraordinary moments, Lilibet Diana will surely be taught a great deal about her beloved namesakes.