In every wardrobe, you have your staples that can add an air of sophistication to any outfit. Think along the lines of a cashmere coat, Chanel’s Flap bag, or a great vintage watch. The same holds true when it comes to footwear, especially designer shoes. Certain styles have the ability to single-handedly elevate an otherwise mundane outfit. Take Adele’s pink Manolo Blahnik heels, which she wore to a Spotify listening party, as a prime example. The pop of pink was completely unexpected with her dark-hued ensemble and the shoes looked elegant, too, with her polished set.

For the event, Adele wore black pantsuit co-ords from Proenza Schouler, which consisted of a double-breasted crepe blazer and a pair of matching flared pants. Underneath, the singer donned a simple black camisole and completed her look with a pair of blush-colored, pointy-toe pumps. The oversized gold buckle detailing gave it away that the footwear was indeed from Manolo Blahnik. As for her jewelry, Adele opted for a pair of large gold hoop earrings, simple but tasteful. Take a peek at her full outfit, below, which Adele’s stylist Jamie Mizrahi recently shared on her Instagram page. (The photo itself was taken by photographer Raven B. Varona.)

Manolo Blahnik, for those who don’t know the history, earned its cult status partly because of its ties to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. The show’s protagonist, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, popularized the brand’s crystal buckle shoes years ago. Fans will recall that pivotal series moment when Mr. Big proposed to Carrie with a pair of blue HANGISI pumps in the 2008 Sex and the City film. Shortly after, the style became a highly sought-after design and to this day, it remains a token of good fashion taste. Aside from Adele, other celebs who have slipped their feet into Manolos, include the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna.

Take after your favorite celebs, or Carrie, and snag a pair of the coveted Manolo Blahnik shoes for yourself. The more blinged-out styles will suit any over-the-top dresser this holiday season while the minimal designs are fit for everyday wear with a pencil skirt, trousers, or even jeans.

