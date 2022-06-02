The royal family kicked off festivities for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday June 2 with the return of the 2022 Trooping the Colour parade and, unsurprisingly, Kate Middleton’s outfit was nothing short of elegant. She arrived in the procession alongside Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the three Cambridge children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — who made their debut in the carriages at this year’s event. For the very special occasion (the Platinum Jubilee celebrates the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign), Kate Middleton’s outfit consisted of a neutral, white coat dress with statement shoulders and navy accessories to match the rest of the bunch dressed in shades of blue.

She played into her usual modus operandi by re-wearing a blazer dress from British fashion house Alexander McQueen with the hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy. She carried a navy clutch purse, and for jewelry, she wore color-coordinated pieces from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection that were a wedding gift from Prince William: a pair of double sapphire drop earrings surrounded by diamonds and a necklace from the same set as her Ceylon sapphire engagement ring. Her look matched those of her children, as well as Camilla’s and the Queen’s ensembles — who were all coordinated in various shades of blue. Charlotte donned a cornflower blue dress with matching ribbons in her hair, while George wore a navy suit. Louis, meanwhile, re-wore his father Prince William’s baby blue mini sailor suit, which the Duke of Cambridge originally debuted at the age of 2, in 1985.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Today was the first day of a long weekend of festivities celebrating the queen’s milestone. In addition to the parade, there will be a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert, and a Jubilee-themed lunch and pageant. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children are slated to make an appearance at the festivities — the family’s first gathering all together since departing England for the United States in 2020.

For those who love and want Middleton’s look, there are similar dresses available to shop. You can take a page from her signature styling handbook and pair yours with coordinated shoes and accessories. For the latter, the ensemble would pair just as with polished pieces as it does with Middleton’s rare sapphires. See the possibilities, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.