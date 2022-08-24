For the final weeks of summer, the royals have put their job obligations on hold to soak in every last minute of the warm weather before the busy season. Kate Middleton, for example, has spent the past few weeks moving her family into their new home in Windsor — so her public appearances have been limited throughout August. This brief hiatus has been challenging for royal enthusiasts who want to see what their favorite people are wearing. The wait was over, however, when another duchess — Meghan Markle — came onto the scene. Markle’s outfit for her Spotify podcast ad provided major inspiration for an easy-to-wear look for those heading back into the office. Plus, the short video confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex has spent her time working on something major for her fanbase.

For the video promo promoting Markle’s Spotify podcast “Archetypes,” Markle wore an imitable workwear look designed to feel laid-back yet polished. She rocked a brown and white striped blouse from Anthropologie, beige Anine Bing cropped pants, and coordinating Manolo Blahnik pumps. To complete her outfit, she accessorized with her Cartier tank watch — a piece she inherited from Princess Diana — a Love bracelet, and star shaped earrings from Gabriela Artigas. The Duchess of Sussex’s ensemble was a departure from her more conservative past royal outfits, where fans saw her in tailored dresses and skirts. It seems like Markle has returned to her Californian fashion roots, and her current “in office” style formula can be replicated by anyone.

The excitement behind “Archetypes” is currently taking over the internet as the 19-second clip on Spotify’s TikTok account has already received 571k views/30k comments (and counting). What makes the podcast so exciting for Markle’s fans is her fresh and rejuvenated attitude. As she said in the clip, she’s planning on using the new platform to showcase her “unfiltered” self and reveal her true personality outside of the media. As you listen to her first “Archetypes” episode, which features a candid conversation with Serena Williams, browse through similar picks ahead to recreate Markle’s blouse and pants outfit.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.