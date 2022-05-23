When it comes to all of the things royals can’t do, the list is long. In particular, when getting dressed, modesty is key for royal women, so you’d be hard-pressed to find an instance where one is failing to wear a hat at a formal event or (gasp) showing a bit of cleavage thanks to a low-cut neckline. However, rules can become lax when one steps away from their royal duties, as Prince Harry and his wife have shown. It likely explains Meghan Markle’s newfound love of shorts, which she’s worn with aplomb to polo matches several times in the last month.

Most recently, on May 22, the former actor turned out to support her husband, a keen polo player, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Her breezy blouse had a tie-front detail and featured a polka-dot print not dissimilar to the one Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman wore to stomp the divots in the classic film. Markle matched it with a pair of tailored, high-waisted shorts (also reminiscent of the ‘90s) and employed a pair of black pumps by Aquazzura, a requisite, wide-brimmed hat, and cat-eye sunglasses to round out the old Hollywood-esque look. Since Harry’s Los Padres team won the match, Markle got to show off the ensemble for spectators when she posed for photos while presenting her husband with the prize and a kiss.

This is the third time this month that Markle has been photographed in shorts — a garment widely known to be a sartorial taboo for royals. (Princess Diana was only seen wearing them from the mid-1990s, around the time she and Prince Charles divorced.) Since moving to California, Markle’s style has leaned into the minimalist aesthetic of designers like The Row and Loro Piana. Her crisp white shorts, cinched with a black belt for added polish, are by Khaite — a neo-classic American sportswear label that’s similarly carved its niche in the market of über-elevated basics. With the exception of her pumps, the items that make up Markel’s outfit are, unfortunately, unavailable for purchase. Though, you can find similar silhouettes to channel her look, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.