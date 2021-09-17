Meghan Markle Wore This Accessory From Princess Diana In Her ‘Time’ 100 Cover

For Time magazine’s annual curation of the most influential people, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle topped the list and even landed on the cover of the issue. (The magazine highlights paradigm leaders from around the world who are actively trying to make the world a better place.) The couple was recognized for catalyzing the importance of mental health versus misinformation. On the cover, Markle wore a crisp, white jumpsuit with the sleeves rolled up while Prince Harry stood behind her in an all-black look. That wasn’t the only Time 100 outfit Markle wore as she also appeared inside the issue in a green monochromatic ensemble. For those who follow her style, you’ll know these tailored pieces are right up her alley.

Even during her days as a royal, Markle loved clothing with clean lines and often stuck to wearing a single solid color. She never worked in too many prints or loud hues into her outfits. It appears now that she’s officially embraced West Coast life, she’s leaning into that polished, workwear-inspired aesthetic even more. To give her quotidian white look more meaning, however, Markle wore an accessory from Princess Diana’s archives. On her wrist was Princess Di’s gold Cartier Tank watch, which Prince Harry had gifted to her in the early stages of their relationship. In addition, she had on two diamond pinky rings from Shiffon, a New York-based fine jewelry brand.

According to the product description for the rings, the meaning behind the items are said to represent one woman supporting another through a pinky promise. Markle has a history of wearing jewelry with either sentimental or personal value to her, so the watch and these rings play into that theme. Back in March, she wore Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet for the couple’s Oprah interview. And on her birthday, she wore constellation necklaces featuring her children’s zodiac signs. (You may also remember her M and H initial necklace that caused a stir with the royal family.)

For the photos inside the issue, which were shot by photographer Pari Dukovic, Markle switched from her white outfit to a mossy green ensemble. The green turtleneck and trouser outfit were from The Row, a label that offers quality and timeless pieces. Markle’s outfits for the Time spread spoke to her signature style of channeling refinement and feeling polished.

If you’re headed back into the office, or want to appear more formal on Zoom, steal Markle’s look asap. Her exact pieces from The Row are still available to shop while you can find similar white one-pieces to hers, below. The best part is that all her separates are timeless staples you’ll be able to wear season after season.

