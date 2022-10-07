There’s just something about the crisp fall air that makes you instinctually reach for burnt red, copper, and bronze tones in your makeup. Perhaps it’s because the autumn foliage naturally creates such a beautifully cohesive color palette, serving as the perfect inspiration for fall beauty trends. There’s no shortage of chic ways to incorporate these tones into your looks, and celebrities have taken note. At the tail-end of Paris Fashion Week, Maude Apatow’s micro-bob and fall-inspired makeup prove that seasonal trends have a place in the high fashion world.

For Louis Vuitton’s runway show earlier this week, the Euphoria star wore a unique, structural top with layers of scale-like fabric in an array of earth tones, paired with a draped knit skirt and brown leather knee-high boots. She also posed alongside her mother, Leslie Mann, and sister, Iris Apatow, who were also dressed in head-to-toe LV for a seriously fashionable family photo moment.

Apatow’s outfit was only the tip of the iceberg. Hairstylist Peter Lux sculpted the actor’s short bob haircut into a sleek, editorial style, tucking her hair behind her ears and slicking it down the back of her neck. The look is somewhat unexpected for the star, as throughout her Fashion Week appearances, she’s mostly worn her short hair in glamorous, Old Hollywood-inspired waves or intricate updos.

Stepping out of her comfort zone last week at Loewe, the star debuted adorable, spiky space buns. To complement the tones in her top, Apatow also wore a dark, vampy nail look done by Zola Ganzorigt, AKA the artist responsible for creating Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails.

For her makeup, Apatow leaned into the autumnal vibes with smoky brown eyeshadow and rust-colored lipstick. The look, courtesy of makeup artist Kale Teter, also featured soft, fluffy brows, minimal lashes, and barely-there blush for a beautifully simple yet color complement to the star’s neutral ensemble. Unsurprisingly, commenters on Teter’s post are curious to know the exact lipstick he used, as it’s the perfect brownish-red for fall. Though artist has yet to reveal the sought-after shade, this TZR roundup of three essential fall lipstick shades should hold you over for the time being.