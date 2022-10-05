(Celebrity)

Hailey Bieber Said Goodbye To Glazed Lips In Favor Of An Edgier Look

Her latest lip obsession?

@leahdarcymakeup

If you stop to think about Hailey Bieber’s aesthetic, it’s easy to automatically categorize her as purely a summer girl. She’s all about the chilled-out California glamour, from her skin-care-as-outer-wear beauty approach to her uniform of bucket hats and bikinis. She just seems to really thrive from May to September, too. But as a November-born baby, she’s never been afraid to embrace her edgier, fall-friendly side — its appearances are just rarer. To celebrate the first week of October, Bieber uploaded a series of photos that truly capture her autumnal energy. Hailey Bieber’s dark fall lipstick, a deep shade of oxblood, is a complete 180-degree about-face from her bright and airy summer makeup — and that’s what makes it one of her coolest looks to date.

Like bestie and fellow Scorpio Kendall Jenner, the official arrival of autumn signaled a sharp turn into the rich, moody color palettes that define the season. Almost immediately, she traded in her signature chrome nails for a glossy, all-over obsidian that’s both simple and sophisticated. In the new photos uploaded to her Instagram, Bieber goes for the always-reliable photodump, posing in a neon-peach peach evening gown and classic white tank. All the usual Bieber beauty staples are there, including fluffy, laminated brows and glazed donut skin. From there, though, things get fun.

@haileybieber

Bieber paired a creamy, richly-pigmented dark red lipstick with a wash of shimmery sienna-brown eyeshadow from lashes to brows, expertly applied by celebrity makeup artist Leah Darcy. Look closer and you’ll notice Darcy rimmed Bieber’s eyes with a slightly deeper shade of brown, blown out into faint wings for an elongated effect and topped with subtle mascara. It’s at once completely striking and utterly wearable — equally suited for corporate life, a date night, or any upscale event.

In fact, this makeup — and the lips in particular — is somewhat similar to a look Bieber just wore on-stage at the Forbes 30 Under 30 keynote address. Outfitted in her glammed-up take on workwear and a strand-accented bun, Bieber spoke candidly about founding her Rhode skin care line. At the event her lips were once again the standout beauty feature, but shellacked in a dark rose gloss rather than an opaque lipstick.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The key to Hailey Bieber’s fall makeup look is to allow the lips most of the attention with a bold, autumn-toned lip product while the eyes get a softer touch. If you go for a creamy finish like she did, be sure to line your lips with a clear or matching pencil to mitigate the possibility of product migration. Instant October energy.