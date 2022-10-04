And with the last few shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 finally wrapped, another whirlwind fashion month has come to a close. With major moments like Victoria Beckham’s Parisian debut and Bella Hadid modeling a spray-on dress created right on the runway at Coperni, there was certainly no shortage of drama at the designers’ shows this season. The most dazzling new makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week also proved that now is the time to dust off your capital “M” makeup skills and experiment in the months ahead, whether that’s via heavy eyeliner looks that would put even the most emo of all ‘90s kids to shame (as seen at Dior and Dries Van Noten) or Twiggy-era lashes with a side of bleached brows like Givenchy’s S/S ‘23 show.

Although the quintessential French girl beauty look is synonymous with minimal, dewy skin (and rest assured, there was plenty of that on the runways as well), this latest season has proven that even the most nominal of makeup fans might be craving a little more high glamour. So consider this your call to spend a bit more time in front of the mirror and have a little fun with your beauty look in the months ahead.

Ahead, seven chic new makeup trends straight from the Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘23 shows.

More Is More Liner

Dries Van Noten Credit: Dominique Charriau / Contributor/ Getty Images
Dior Credit: Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images
Thom Browne JULIEN DE ROSA / Contributor/ Getty Images

All eyes on the eyes this Paris Fashion Week — especially when they’re rimmed with a standout liner. At the Dries Van Noten show, models wore strikingly pronounced black eyeliner across the upper lids only, while the Dior show went classic with a full outline — a style making a serious comeback this year. Meanwhile, Thom Browne models showed off the most out-there (and so exciting) take of the season, going for an extreme cat-eye flick.

All About Lashes

Givenchy Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty Images
Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Lashes might be the most transformative piece of the beauty puzzle, which is why some makeup artists suggest starting there first. At the Prada show, models were adorned with long, downturned lashes applied by Pat McGrath, who described the look as inspired by a mix of minimalism and extravagance. To drive the point home, the models’ wore very little makeup otherwise. Over at Givenchy, Gigi Hadid demonstrates the power of layered-on mascara — and it looks even more defined against her bleached brows.

Radiant Skin

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images
Courtesy of Pat McGrath

The glorification of gorgeous, glowing skin might have been the most universal trend this season. At Stella McCartney, which touted Pat McGrath as makeup lead, the goal was to embody the “ultimate Stella girl” which meant a dewy finish and shine concentrated on the eyelids. The Coperni show was all about the lit-from-within glow too, placing plenty of reflective highlighter all over models’ cheekbones and facial high points.

Monochromatic Makeup

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monochromatic everything is enjoying a moment in the sun, so it makes sense that the trend would pop up in makeup, too. Victoria Beckham makeup lead Diane Kendal tailored the show’s lipstick to match the models’ own skin tones. At Valentino, both hair and makeup celebrated individual aesthetics with makeup to match — when models weren’t covered in face tattoos, that is.

Emphasized Eyebrows

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

There are two ways to do brows the Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘23 way — either punch them up with extra volume, color, and definition like at the Chanel show, or fade them into the complexion entirely. Bleached brows are everywhere right now, but Rick Owens and Miu Miu expertly camouflaged them right into the skin.

Barely-There Blush

Courtesy of Pat McGrath
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Luminous and glowing with just a hint of a flush, the barely-there blush trend is so classic French girl. Pat McGrath’s magic touch was everywhere with this trend, warming up models’ cheeks with pink-peach shades at The Row, Loewe, and Stella McCartney.

Retro Lips

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Silver screen siren-style lipstick paraded up and down the runways this fashion week, with a major focus on deep, rich browns, purples, and reds. No matter if they’re a near-nude match to the skin tone or a more contrasting shade, a dark color is always an easy way to add sophistication and elevate any look.