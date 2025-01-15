With award season in full swing, it’s no surprise that the celebrity street style scene is quieter than usual. Most A-listers are reserving their best attire for upcoming award ceremonies, including the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the pièce de résistance: the Academy Awards. Angelina Jolie, one of this season’s most nominated actors, has kept a surprisingly low-profile lately — only stepping out for occasional grocery runs. Most recently, on Jan. 14, Jolie was snapped by the paparazzi in a camel coat and ballet flats, which made up her latest effortlessly chic shopping set.

Alongside her children, Vivienne and Knox, the multi-hyphenate made a quick stop at Lazy Acres, an organic market in Los Feliz, California. Before securing her family’s essentials, Jolie gave photographers a peek at her off-duty outfit, starting with a camel-colored coat in a double-breasted silhouette. Underneath the ankle-length topper peeked a casual black maxi dress — one of the Oscar winner’s go-to pieces for everyday styling. From there, she donned another Jolie classic: black ballet flats, complete with a rounded toe. Instead of her signature “fits everything” tote bag, the Maleficent actor carried a small quilted wallet to hold only her essentials. The compact purse appears to be a vintage find courtesy of Dior. In true Jolie form, she opted out of lots of jewelry, and completed her OOTD with statement sunglasses.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

With the next major award ceremony still weeks away (mark your calendars for the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 26), Jolie will likely deliver more laidback outfit inspo in the coming days. So, be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, you can channel her sleek ensemble via the curated edit below.