Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006, and up until 2018, the three key members kept their public reunions to a minimum. But since Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland brought the band back together at Coachella in 2018, their glam get-togethers have increased tenfold. In 2024 alone, the trio met up at the premiere of Rowland’s film, Mea Culpa and at the opening performance of Williams’ Broadway debut, Death Becomes Her. Most recently, on Feb. 12, the former girl group reunited in style for Rowland’s 44th birthday party. Beyoncé, for one, stunned in a vintage little black dress, which looked luxe alongside Williams’ and Rowland’s attire.

On Wednesday evening, the day after Rowland’s official birthday, Beyoncé shared a few photos from the chic celebration with her 312 million Instagram followers. In the initial close-up, the longtime friends posed together and showcased their night-out numbers. Instead of going full Cowboy Carter-core, Beyoncé sourced a timeless LBD with shoulder pads from Patrick Kelly — a Black fashion designer who found fame in the 1980s. The Grammy winner’s long-sleeve mini was in pristine condition. The basque bodice featured circular gold embellishments, which formed a sweetheart neckline and cascaded down to a point. Plus, not one of the buttons was out of place. It’s unclear what shoes she opted for, but if it’s anything like Beyoncé’s recent red carpet rotation, she chose sky-high platform pumps. Finally, she accessorized with oversized ‘80s-inspired button earrings.

Now, a moment for Rowland and Williams’ looks. The guest of honor embraced her sultry side in a halter-neck velvet gown, complete with a plunging open back. Similar to Beyoncé, Rowland wore oversized gold drop earrings with diamond accents. Then, Williams broke up the all-black streak with a ruby red sequined gown. The asymmetrical dress felt super romantic with a sweetheart-neckline, a balconette bodice, and a ruched side-leg slit. Just like her former bandmates, Williams finished her ‘fit with extravagant diamond stud earrings.

Destiny’s Child seems to be on a reunion streak, so keep an eye out for more in the coming months. Who knows? Maybe they’ll meet up for Williams’ birthday in July.