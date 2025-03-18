This year’s Academy Awards, Grammys, and Golden Globes have long passed, however, award season is never really over. Need proof? Take it from the celebrities at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 17, music’s biggest names resurrected their red carpet best for the first major award ceremony since the Oscars. Inside Los Angeles’ iconic Dolby Theatre, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Doechii, and more posed for photographers, before albums like Short n’ Sweet, The Tortured Poets Department, and Hit Me Hard And Soft battled for the most trophies. While the dress code wasn’t as glamorous as the Grammys, the Monday evening event was still a stylish soirée.

One of the first A-listers to arrive was Lady Gaga, who styled not one, but two different looks. The nominee’s first ‘fit was a lacy LBD from Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2025, adorned with larger-than-life shoulder pads. An hour later, she swapped her noir number for another Fall 2025 design: a ruffled red gown, courtesy of Alexander McQueen. Shortly after Gaga’s grand entrance, the “What Was I Made For” singer appeared in a classic Eilish ensemble. She channeled the menswear takeover in an oversized pinstripe button-down, a windbreaker, and ultra-baggy jeans. Then, Carey brought the drama in a body-hugging black gown from Mariana Romanova. The bodice was especially eye-catching thanks to its metallic off-the-shoulder corset.

But wait — there’s more. If you’re going through award season withdrawal, get your fix by scrolling through the celebrity looks at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Lady Gaga

Before taking home the trophy for “Best Collaboration,” Gaga showcased her all-black look from Stella McCartney Fall 2025, including the lace LBD, a retro-esque newsboy cap, and pointy pumps.

With the iHeartRadio Innovator Award in hand, Gaga stunned in a ruffled long-sleeve dress from Alexander McQueen Fall 2025, which debuted a week ago.

Billie Eilish

Eilish accepted the Album of the Year - Pop Award in menswear-inspired baggy pieces, including a neutral windbreaker, a pinstripe button-down, and light-wash jeans.

Mariah Carey

Carey was honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award, so to no surprise, she dressed like one. The star shined in a mermaid-shaped black gown from Mariana Romanova.

Doechii

The newly-minted Grammy winner brought her fashion A-game in head-to-toe Miu Miu, starting with a satin varsity jacket, a pleated midi skirt, the Arcadie Bag, and socks with slingback heels.

Victoria Monét

Monét looked timeless in a strapless beige dress from Maticevski, but all eyes went to her striking Alexis Bittar collar necklace.

Gracie Abrams

Similar to Gaga, Abrams wore two different looks at the iHeart Radio Awards. First, she turned heads in a puff-shoulder Khaite dress and sheer opera gloves.

After accepting the Breakhrough Artist of the Year Award, Abrams changed into a partially transparent LBD from Chanel — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Becky G

Becky G was all smiles in a sequin-covered two-piece, fresh from The New Arrivals Resort 2025 collection.

Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer’s sparkly Alexandre Vauthier dress featured a statement stomach cutout and a thigh-high slit.

Madison Beer

Just like Becky and Ballerini, Beer clearly got the shimmery memo as she donned a micro-mini sequin LBD.

GloRilla

The “F.N.F.” rapper bared it all in a strappy sequin gown, complete with lingerie-inspired accents.

Tori Kelly

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Kelly’s sequin pinstripe trousers were subtly sheer, while the matching button-down was opaque.

Nikki Glaser

The comedian tapped into the sheer trend with a high-neck silver dress, overtop a complementary bralette and hot pants.