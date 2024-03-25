Whenever the Sunday Scaries roll around (IYKYK), you most likely spend this dreaded day in one of two ways: Either you’re down for the count after a Saturday evening out (relatable) or you’re feeling ultra-productive and checking off one task after another on your to-do list. And you’re not alone — the celebrity set experiences this, too. This Sunday, it seems Gigi Hadid opted for the latter as she was snapped by the paparazzi during a mid-afternoon grocery run. After picking up some goodies at a Whole Foods in New York, Hadid styled a casual off-duty look complete with elevated neutral numbers and her tried-and-true Adidas Gazelles, in an of-the-moment red shade, of course. Leave it to Hadid to make a casual Sunday afternoon look so effortlessly chic.

On March 24, a day after her date with Bradley Cooper at the Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Hadid blessed the aisles of Whole Foods with her sartorial prowess. Hadid’s errands-ready moment started strong, with a white T-shirt layered underneath an eye-catching red cardigan, which we can only assume is this cashmere must-have from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. Hadid threw a slightly oversized black double-breasted coat over the top which she kept buttoned for extra warmth. While the fashion muse usually opts for baggy jeans on her strolls through New York, this time, she chose sleek black leggings which she tucked into her chunky white socks. Staying true to form, her footwear of the day was an eye-catching crimson pair of Adidas Gazelles, which matched her supposed Guest In Residence sweater. Hadid’s accessories upped the elevated feel of the outfit tenfold, starting with her go-to Miu Miu Arcadie Handbag which she carried alongside a Whole Foods grocery bag. The Guest In Residence founder rounded out her look with oval sunglasses, a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap, and black leather gloves (perhaps an homage to the celeb-approved trend seen at the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024 show last month).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether she’s running errands, taking her daughter Khai on a walk, or grabbing brunch with Cooper, the model is constantly delivering cool-girl style inspo. So, if you’re light on spring-approved outfit formulas, source her most recent OOTDs to stock up on before the temps rise. While we await her next casual co-ord, take style cues from Hadid’s Whole Foods-ready outfit with the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of her exact pieces are still available.