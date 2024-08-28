While some pregnant celebrities stock their Instagrams with maternity looks aplenty (hi, Hailey Bieber!), other A-listers keep the public at bay, and only share information on a need-to-know basis. Margot Robbie, for one, has taken a reserved approach with her pregnancy: She never officially announced that she’s expecting. That’s right — no designer-clad maternity photoshoot, no star-studded gender reveal party, and no red carpet walk (yet). The Barbie star’s growing baby bump made its secret debut at Wimbledon on July 12, underneath a polka-dot Alaïa dress, no less. And on August 26, Robbie’s pregnancy style surfaced again while on vacation with her husband Tom Ackerley. Perhaps this getaway marks a stylish end-of-summer babymoon for the soon-to-be parents?

Before boarding a lavish yacht in Porto Cervo, a commune in Sardinia, Robbie was snapped by the paparazzi looking as chic as ever. Her baby bump was on full display underneath a white linen long-sleeve top which she left partially unbuttoned — an easy accent that gives off major It girl energy. Without sacrificing any style points for comfort, the Oscar winner cradled her baby bump with black drawstring joggers in a flowy, wide-leg silhouette. Underneath her low-waisted bottoms peeped a pair of matching slingback slides. At first glance, her Bottega Veneta Small Solstice Bag appears to also be black. However, if you look closer, you’ll realize Robbie’s shoulder carry-all is actually a dark green leather — an essential for fall festivities. On the accessories front, she attempted to maintain a low profile with a silk bucket hat from The Row and paparazzi-blocking rectangular sunglasses. From there, Robbie rounded out her vacay-ready OOTD with minimal jewelry, including gold hoop earrings and her slim wedding band.

CIAOPIX / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

It’s unclear how long Robbie and her husband will be in Sardinia, so keep an eye out for more vacation attire from the fashion muse in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her latest off-duty outfit via the curated edit below.