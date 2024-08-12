Over the span of her 25+ years in the spotlight, one fact has become crystal clear: Katie Holmes’ sartorial prowess knows no bounds. One of her most impressive style superpowers? The fashion muse can align even the most divisive pieces with her enviable street style aesthetic. This year alone, the Dawson’s Creek alum made sweatpants feel luxe (on multiple occasions), she pulled off socks with sandals, and she even put denim trench coats on everyone’s radar. But wait, there’s more. On August 11, Holmes styled fisherman sandals in a surprisingly cool-girl way — kickstarting another footwear fad just in time for summer’s end.

While out and about in New York, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest off-duty outfit, which was (as per usual) effortlessly chic. For starters, Holmes chose a slightly oversized tan button-down topped with pastel pinstripes. It’s unclear which designer she sourced the rolled-up business staple from, however, knowing Holmes’ penchant for vintage numbers, it’s possible she picked it up at a local thrift store. Usually, she pairs her polished button-downs with loose trousers in a variety of neutrals, but this time, the A-lister opted for heather gray sweatpants in an of-the-moment cropped silhouette. This was a less obvious take on the celeb-approved capri pant takeover seen on Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and more.

From there, Holmes added a summery flair to her ‘fit via the aforementioned suede fisherman sandals in a timeless taupe shade. Her cropped sweats made sure her footwear had their moment to shine. The rest of her OOTD was full of classic Holmes essentials, including a light brown tote bag from Khaite (her go-to bag this summer), layered gold necklaces, and tortoiseshell square sunglasses.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As the dog days of summer rage on, don’t be shocked if Holmes takes fisherman sandals out for another spin before the calendar switches over to September. While you await her next Pinterest-worthy ensemble (which could drop any day now), you can channel her latest out-of-the-box co-ord via the curated edit below.