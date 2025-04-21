Just like other major holidays, including Christmas and the Fourth of July, Easter has an unofficial dress code — one that celebrities adhere to each year. The spring event usually calls for pastel shades, floral prints, and coquette-ish sundresses, accessorized with forest animal imagery, strappy sandals, and a timeless hat (if they’re feeling bold). But every once and awhile, A-listers switch things up. On April 19 — Easter Eve, if you will — Margot Robbie did just that. Instead of a polished midi dress, the Barbie star chose a satin balconette bikini from Simkhai for her first Easter as a mom. Even though Robbie looked ready for summer, the periwinkle shade felt so on-brand for the holiday.

During a family trip to Australia’s Gold Coast, the Dalby native was snapped by the paparazzi on the beach. After a swim in the ocean, photographers captured pics of Robbie’s swimsuit from celeb-favorite ready-to-wear label, Simkhai (Anne Hathaway, Emily Ratajkowski, Jenna Ortega, Taylor Swift, and Dakota Johnson are fans of the L.A. designer, Jonathan Simkhai). First, she chose the Anniston Bikini Top in the Periwinkle Sky color-way: an underwire bra, complete with satin fabric, thick straps, and lined cups. The Oscar nominee’s periwinkle theme continued with the matching satin bottoms. Stretching above her belly button, the high-waisted bottoms featured delicate ruching along both hips. Given she was frequently in and out of the water, Robbie skipped a cover-up and shoes. However, if she did choose footwear, she likely would’ve styled her go-to black sandals, courtesy of Prada. From there, Robbie went with minimal accessories, including her wedding band and a Jennifer Meyer “mama” necklace — a perfect addition to her jewelry collection.

(+) BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

With summer weather just weeks away, now’s the perfect time to spruce up your swimwear assortment. Lucky for you, Robbie’s exact bikini is surprisingly still available to shop. So, get your hands on her Simkhai set via the curated edit below.