April showers bring May flowers. This age-old saying couldn’t be more true this month, as things have been off to an incredibly gloomy start in many parts of the country. What’s not bleak, though? The April fashion news. From soon-to-be-everywhere collaborations to buzzy brand campaigns, the latest industry happenings are sure to spark joy for style enthusiasts. Best of all, it seems summer style is on every designer’s mind right now.

If you’re dreaming about basking in the sun, perhaps Burberry’s new ad, lensed by Drew Vickers on a boat, will hold you over for the next month or so. Starring model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and tennis player Jack Draper, the British fashion house’s “Wish You Were Here” campaign highlights the brand’s latest collection for the sunny season ahead. “We wanted to capture the joy of the British at play,” Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee said in a press release, adding it’s a “kind of kick-start to the summer.”

And as far as new-season brand partnerships go, STAUD teamed up with St. Regis to design resort-ready accessories, marking the label’s first partnership with a luxury hospitality brand. There’s also plenty of excitement in the jewelry scene this month. Guzema tapped Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and sister of Amelia Gray Hamlin, to co-create a collection, which is described as a love letter to the early 2000s.

Get more deets on April’s fashion news below.

Ronny Kobo Launches Its Inaugural Jewelry Collection

On April 1, Ronny Kobo released its inaugural jewelry collection, which highlights the namesake designer’s penchant for bold, statement-making accessories. Inspired by Kobo’s eclectic assortment of vintage jewelry and art deco, the offerings range from ‘80s-looking square-shaped earrings to stone-adorned necklace cuffs. “For years, I’ve dreamed of creating my own jewelry collection, and now that dream is finally coming to life in a way that feels authentic both to me and my brand,” the founder and creative director said in a statement.

Burberry Unveils Its Summer Campaign

Courtesy Of Burberry

Burberry’s aforementioned summer campaign features a mix of the heritage brand’s signature checkered looks, including swimwear and shirt dresses, as well as silk dresses, shirts, and shorts enlivened with nautical-themed motifs such as sailboats. In addition to Huntington-Whiteley and Draper, the campaign includes models Alva Claire and Babacar N’Doye.

Guzema & Delilah Belle Hamlin Drop A Collection

Courtesy Of Guzema Fine Jewelry

Titled Metamorphosis, Hamlin’s capsule with Guzema Fine Jewelry boasts seven early aughts-inspired pieces, including a choker, earrings, ear cuff, bracelet, and rings crafted from 18k yellow gold. “I tapped into the nostalgic feeling that chokers from the early 2000s bring me,” the 26-year-old rising actor told WWD. “I remember it was always a treat to go to Claire’s at the mall and pick out a few fun pieces of jewelry every now and then.” Available on April 3, the fine jewelry collection is priced from $1,110 to $4,700.

Guest In Residence Launches Collab With Nigel Xavier

Courtesy Of Guest In Residence

Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, worked with sustainable designer Nigel Xavier, who skyrocketed to popularity after winning the Netflix series Next In Fashion, on a collection of one-of-a-kind knits. The colorful, attention-grabbing hoodies and beanies in the line were crafted using upcycled Guest In Residence materials. You can purchase the pieces at the label’s store in SoHo.

STAUD Teams Up With St. Regis

Courtesy Of STAUD

Get a head start on summer vacation shopping with STAUD’s collaboration with St. Regis. Together, they created a beachy four-piece collection of accessories, including two raffia bags, a raffia bucket hat, and one of its signature Tommy bags. The assortment will debut through exclusive retail activations at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, as well as on STAUD’s site and at the label’s Soho location starting April 9.

The Sage Vintage & Reiko Co. Design Jewelry

Wake up your summer jewelry collection with a whimsical bauble from The Sage Jewelry and Reiko Co.’s new collaboration. The playful jewelry brands joined forces to design charm necklaces and beaded earrings — ranging from $48 to $358 — adorned with seashells, peas, tennis balls, and more quirky motifs.