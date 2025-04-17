If you’re aching for the early arrival of summer (same), you’re not alone. The celebrity set is undeniably in the mood for warmer weather, as evidenced by their latest style selections. As early as March, various A-listers pulled their summer staples out of storage — Rihanna pulled off chunky flip flops, from her collab with Puma, of course. This week, Hailey Bieber kicked off shorts season earlier than usual in a micro-mini pair. But most recently, Gabrielle Union took the trend a step further and debuted her first swimwear set of the season. On April 16, the fashion muse posed in a cheeky bikini adorned with beaded tropical motifs, which marked a stylish start to her summer rotation.

Instagram followers of Union know she’s quite active on the platform. Whether she’s on vacation with her family, walking a red carpet, or at an A-list affair, you can count on the multi-hyphenate to post her OOTDs. Her latest close-up featured a vibrant swimsuit from Australian beachwear brand, Bydee. Captured by photographer Cécile Boko, Union was all smiles in a multi-color two-piece, complete with a triangle-shaped top and low-waisted bottoms. The top, for one, spotlights a Mediterranean Sea-inspired print, plus hand-beaded tropical fruits on one cup and a sparkly seahorse on the other. The color continued with the adjustable double straps striped in red, white, and blue. This theme stretched onto the matching bottoms with two straps on each hip. Union’s cheeky piece can be styled high on the hip or as a hipster, depending on where the straps sit. Just like the bralette, the pattern is white and fades into yellow to mimic a Mediterranean sunset. The subtle ombré complements the bottoms’ hand-beaded sun embellishment at the center. On the back, the fruit thread returns — just minus the beads.

Surprisingly, the Bring It On alum opted out of jewelry. She even skipped statement sunglasses, even though her closet has no shortage of them. However, if Union had accessorized with anything, knowing her, she would’ve chose oversized aviator shades, strappy sandals, and gold hoop earrings. Maybe even a bold sun hat, if she was feeling frisky.

While summer is still weeks away, take it from Union: now’s the perfect time to shop for swimwear. You might not be able to wear it for a few months, but who knows? Maybe your new purchase will manifest hotter temps. If you haven’t splurged on a bikini yet, lucky for you, Union’s is still available to shop. So, get your hands on it — while you still can, that is.