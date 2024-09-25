As she reportedly nears the end of her pregnancy, you might’ve expected Margot Robbie to disappear from the spotlight completely. However, the Oscar winner is doing the exact opposite. Just days ago, news broke that she booked the highly-coveted role of Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Then, on September 24, Robbie was photographed in a semi-sheer all-black outfit while en route to a business meeting in California, and to no surprise, her growing baby bump was the star of the show.

Right around noon on Tuesday, the fashion muse looked business-ready in all-black staples, starting with low-waisted drawstring joggers in a flowy, wide-leg silhouette and an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top. During her maternity era, she’s frequently left her belly uncovered — on vacation in August, her bump peeked out from underneath a timeless white button-down. But this time, her stomach was slightly hidden underneath the top’s partially see-through mesh. From there, the Barbie star continued the monochromatic moment with chunky double-strap sandals from Prada (one of her go-to pregnancy-friendly shoes). She accessorized with an oversized black hobo bag and tortoiseshell rectangular sunglasses also courtesy of Prada. Usually Robbie rounds out her off-duty OOTD with statement gold earrings, but on Tuesday, she opted out of any bling at all.

While it’s unclear how far along Robbie is, one thing’s for sure: she certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next street style outing. In the meantime, channel her one-color co-ord via the curated edit below.