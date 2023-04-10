Over the weekend, your favorite celebrities celebrated Easter all so differently. The Kardashians hosted a big family feast and Kendall Jenner wore a silky slip dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, Hilary Duff brought her two girls to meet the Easter bunny whereas Pete Davidson paid Martha Stewart a visit at her upstate New York farm. Over in London, the royal family attended Sunday mass, and Kate Middleton’s blue outfit for Easter coordinated with her children’s own looks. The photos of them in matching ensembles were too cute for words.

On April 9, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — in tow. This year was extra special for the royals, as it was the first time the family of five stepped out all together for Easter. So it’s no surprise they went all out with their matching looks. Middleton wore a vibrant royal blue coat dress from Catherine Walker, a London-based label she often dons for public appearances. Per usual, she styled the piece with a pillbox hat and clutch in the same striking shade. Taking the matching ensemble a step further, the 41 year old finished off with sapphire and diamond statement earrings.

As for the royal kids’ outfits? The oldest son, George, went with a navy blue suit and light blue tie, while the youngest, Louis, wore knee-length blue shorts. Then there was seven-year-old Charlotte, who looked absolutely adorable in a pastel dress, coordinating stockings, and Mary Jane flats.

(+) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For those who keep up with the royal family’s style, you know they will never pass up a moment to wear coordinating outfits, especially on the holidays. In fact, last Easter, Middleton donned a pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress, which harmonized with Charlotte’s own floral dress and tights. Prince William and Prince George, too, opted for complementing suits.

For those who admire Middleton’s bright blue Easter outfit, shop similar polished items to recreate her look below.