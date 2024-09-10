While each celebrity mom-to-be has a unique approach to maternity-wear, one common thread connects them all. This year, pregnant stars like Hailey Bieber, Cardi B, and Margot Robbie have opted out of red carpet appearances altogether. Robbie, for one, has dodged the spotlight since she confirmed her pregnancy at Wimbledon in July — she’s reserved her pregnancy-friendly attire for various suspected babymoons (most recently in Sardinia). However, on September 9, Robbie finally debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, which broke her low profile streak and marked her long-awaited return to the Hollywood circuit.

Just two weeks after she was snapped by the paparazzi on a yacht in Sardinia, Robbie arrived back in L.A. for a special screening of her latest project, My Old Ass. Even though the Oscar winner didn’t star in the Amazon MGM Studios film (Aubrey Plaza does), she did produce it — hence her latest elevated ensemble. At a theater in Beverly Hills, Robbie posed alongside the film’s writer and director, Megan Park, as well as its leading lady, Maisy Stella. Robbie stood out in an off-the-shoulder gray dress, complete with a twisted sleeve, a calf-length side slit, and an asymmetrical neckline. Besides delivering a healthy dose of autumnal outfit inspo, her midi’s elasticated fabric also comfortably cradled her growing baby bump. From there, the fashion muse chose classic accessories, starting with strappy sandals topped with a timeless T-strap. Robbie rounded out her OOTN with a gold oversized chainlink bracelet and matching stud earrings. She didn’t carry a purse on the carpet, but after her photo op, she sported her go-to Bottega Veneta Small Solstice Bag.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment

While it’s unclear how involved Robbie will be in the My Old Ass press tour, the movie doesn’t drop on Amazon until September 13, so keep an eye out for more red carpet moments from the mom-to-be. In the meantime, channel her latest luxe look via the curated edit below.