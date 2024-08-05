Once a celebrity shares their pregnancy with the world, they usually waste no time styling their first big maternity moment. Just this year, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Lea Michele, and Alexandra Daddario all took their baby bump out for a street style spin just days after their viral announcements. But on August 3, Cardi B — who’s expecting her third child — took this challenge to a whole new level. 24 hours after she confirmed the news on Instagram in a striking Prabal Gurung gown, Cardi B wore a ‘90s-inspired pregnancy-friendly outfit for an evening out in New York — immediately setting the sartorial standard for her return to maternity-wear.

While she’s already given fans a taste of her glamorous approach to bump-revealing ‘fits, on Saturday evening, Cardi was snapped by the paparazzi in a cool-girl co-ord that mirrored her everyday wardrobe. Much like the off-duty aesthetics of fellow A-list mamas, the “I Like It” rapper’s growing baby belly was on full display as she perused the shops of New York’s Diamond District. She jumped from store to store in a bump-baring bra top from Dior, a vintage selection from John Galliano’s 15 years with the atelier. Cardi took cues from Rihanna’s signature pregnancy attire in ultra-baggy distressed jeans from Acne Studios, too. The Cardi-approved low-waisted bottoms were adorned with corset-like lacing on both legs, moody patchwork embellishments, and holes on the knees.

From there, Cardi accessorized with another impressive archival number: a tie-dyed red saddle bag from John Galliano’s Dior Spring/Summer 2000 collection. The multi-hyphenate upped the retro ante even more with a patterned silk scarf secured atop her long cherry cola-colored locks. She’s the latest celeb to tap into the head scarf resurgence — Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Lawrence are also big fans. In true Cardi fashion, she rounded out her OOTN with shiny staples, including mismatched stacked bracelets, itty-bitty hoop earrings, and metallic silver pointy pumps.

Wavy Peter / BACKGRID

Now that Cardi’s third maternity era has officially begun, you can expect lots more enviable ensembles, both laidback and luxe from the (almost) mom of three in the coming weeks — so stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on her bump-hugging looks. In the meantime, channel her latest applause-worthy set by shopping the curated edit below.