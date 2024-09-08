Fall is defined by many things: the changing foliage, the abundance of spiced teas and coffees, the sheer number of events everyone tries to cram into a three-month stretch. Clothing trends shift, too, of course, but it’s not just a matter of how much skin your garments cover — more than anything, really, it comes down to the fabrics. Considering how in-flux the weather still is for so much of the country, autumn-friendly fabrics like cashmere, wool, and denim are all easy ways to fall-ify even the scantiest outfits. And leather skirts are a particularly fun way to embrace the new season regardless of what temperatures look like in your city.

The beauty of these skirts is that the fabric truly does all the work — if it’s made with some sort of leather, be it real or vegan, the fall vibes are already there. It can be a mini-skirt, a calf-grazer, full-length, and in any other, but it’ll still feel appropriate for virtually any activity out there September through November — and even beyond into winter. On warmer days, a short version work with a simple T-shirt. If by chance you encounter a cold snap or even some unseasonably early snow, a longer cut keeps you cozy and chic at once.

Just ahead, a catalogue of some of this season’s top leather skirts, with a little something for every taste.

Veronica Beard Holmes Skirt $398 See On Veronica Beard Sleek, sultry, and more versatile than it might seem, this ultra-glossy pencil skirt comes in a deep plumb shade that sits somewhere between a dark purple and an oxblood.

Nonchalant Label Kallan Skirt $996 See On Nonchalant Label Here’s a whole new way to do netting, almost like a fishnets-for-fall feel. The asymmetric waist adds even more fun to the unexpected skirt style.

Free People Wynne Vegan Leather Skirt $78 See On Revolve A true fall classic, this accessibly-priced skirt features a diagonal hem and vegan leather material. A few visible buttons add a little extra detail to the mini-length look.

Khaite Loxley Skirt $2,900 See On Khaite One of the most sought-after colors of the season, oxblood is captivating no matter how it’s incorporated into an outfit. That said, the shade doesn’t get much more head-turning than this mid-waist Khatie skirt.

Frame Quilted Leather Skirt $948 See On Frame Quilted like a cozy vest, this leather Frame piece is an ideal piece to take into winter. The texture is understated but memorable, while the skirt’s structure is as classic as it comes.

Tanya Taylor Hudson Skirt $495 See On Tanya Taylor On the more prim and proper side is this saddle-brown Tanya Taylor skirt, which features subtle tiering down its length with a waist-cinching tie up top.

Reformation Veda Nolita Low Waist Leather Skirt $248 See On Reformation You can go ahead and add this particular skirt to your fall 2024 bingo card — it’s already everywhere. So much of the appeal is the stitching, which emphasizes the soft A-line shape.

Cinq à Sept Veena Leather Skirt $325 See On Cinq à Sept A leather iteration of the brand’s best-selling denim Veena skirt, it doesn’t get more witchy-glam than this. Between the fitted waist, the flow, and the silver buttons, it’s a spooky season dream.

Nana Jacqueline Miranda Leather Mini Skirt $290 See On Nana Jacqueline A nod to the ongoing ‘80s revival, the massive gold buckle tucked to the side of this mini-skirt is its own statement piece — now factor in the cool, music video-ready snakeskin texture.