At New York Fashion Week, you’ll always see celebrities in the front row. But nobody’s left an impact at Fashion Week quite like Zendaya. Since her first season in February 2014, the actor has made headlines at every NYFW show she’s attended — a rare feat, indeed. Plus, you’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who can pull off more aesthetics than her in the front row — from Betsey Johnson’s eclectic glam to Marc Jacobs’ playful streetwear.

Over the last 12 years, Zendaya’s Fashion Week outings were an early example of stylist Law Roach’s “method dressing” practice, which the pair are especially famous for in their red carpet looks. At every show, Zendaya would wear a new outfit — including hairstyles, makeup, and accessories to match — themed to each designer’s unique identity. Her breakout in fashion came during the Fall 2014 season, when she attended several shows, including Rebecca Minkoff and Jeremy Scott.

Later on, Zendaya would attend fewer presentations but still step out for larger brands like Vera Wang and Michael Kors. However, she always made time to have fun and explore new projects along the way, including guest-judging Project Runway, hitting the catwalk in 2015’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection show, and her dynamic TommyNow x Zendaya capsule collection runway with Tommy Hilfiger in 2019. Plus, the actor was always ready for a viral moment online with her seatmates, from her Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne to Zoey Deutch, Kelly Osbourne, and more.

Below, discover every time Zendaya attended New York Fashion Week and served major looks in the front row.

Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014

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At her first New York Fashion Week in February 2014, Zendaya attended Rebecca Minkoff’s Fall 2014 show in a gray top, blue jeans, and a green leather coat. Plaid boots, oversized sunglasses, and a white satchel bag gave her look a retro finish in the front row, where she sat with Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne and Victoria Justice.

Charlotte Ronson Fall 2014

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For Charlotte Ronson’s Fall 2014 show at The Hub, Zendaya slipped on a polka-dotted blouse under a white leather motorcycle jacket and shorts. Black tights and tall platform heels gave the grayscale look added contrast.

DKNY Fall 2014

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DKNY’s Fall 2014 show in Brooklyn found Zendaya in the front row again with Victoria Justice, plus new seatmates Zoey Deutch and Mia Morretti. The star was relaxed in a light brown suit over a pink blouse and mint green pumps, with extra glam from beaded bracelets and ombré sunglasses.

Alice + Olivia Fall 2014

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For a stop at Alice + Olivia’s Fall 2014 presentation, Zendaya wore a white top and trousers beneath a black and red jacket. The swirl-printed piece matched her pumps, creating a streamlined look to view Stacey Bendet’s enchanted forest-themed collection.

Pamella Roland Fall 2014

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At Pamella Roland’s Fall 2014 show at Lincoln Center, Zendaya wore a gray crop top and knee-length skirt by the designer. Both pieces included sheer paneling for a youthful feel, which Roach paired with a silver watch, red clutch, and black pointed-toe booties.

Betsey Johnson Fall 2014

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For Betsey Johnson’s Fall 2014 show, Zendaya embraced the beloved designer’s eclectic style in a leopard-print jumpsuit. The piece was worn with its matching handbag, as well as a black motorcycle jacket and spiked platform sandals. In a move that’s pure 2014, the look was finished with a matte gold watch, velvet hair scarf, and dark red lipstick.

Jeremy Scott Fall 2014

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At Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2014 show, Zendaya gave animal prints a sophisticated touch in a yellow and black tuxedo jacket and miniskirt. The zebra-printed set was layered over a white tank top and printed white pumps, allowing its colors to further pop.

Adam Selman Fall 2015

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To kick off her next round of front row appearances, Zendaya attended Adam Selman’s Fall 2015 show in a white silk jumpsuit. The gauzy piece was worn with an oversized jacket, pumps, and large gold hoop earrings, bringing the elegant material a casual ease.

Christian Siriano Fall 2015

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The next day, Zendaya wore another all-white look for Christian Siriano’s Fall 2015 show. Her fringed midi skirt, off-the-shoulder sweater, and pumps popped in the front row alongside Kesha and Kelly Osbourne.

DKNY Fall 2015

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For her last appearance of the Fall 2015 season, Zendaya took a darker route at DKNY’s fashion show. She wore a sheer navy slip dress and coordinating bomber jacket together, which each featured floral sequins. White sneaker-like boots added a sporty finish to the look.

Michael Kors Fall 2018

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After a two-year break from Fashion Week, Zendaya attended Michael Kors’ Fall 2018 show. The star wore a red and white tracksuit under a sleeveless trench coat, which she dressed up with white pumps and a classic red lip.

Vera Wang Spring 2020

At Vera Wang’s Spring 2020 runway, the star matched Wang’s love of stark neutrals with a gray button-up vest, sheer bra top, and black trousers with shiny silver earrings.

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Marc Jacobs Spring 2020

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During her last NYFW appearance at Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2020 show, Zendaya wore a brown silk minidress with towering 6-inch booties. The actress layered the set with an oversized black motorcycle jacket for the September 2019 event at Park Avenue Armory.