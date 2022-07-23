Eyeing each other’s wardrobe additions, calling dibs on heirlooms — so is this classic dynamic between mothers and daughters. And yet, seeing the resemblances between duos of the celebrity variety is something of a guilty pleasure for most people. Take Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni for instance — they recently made headlines when Leni wore Heidi’s dress from 1998 to prom. Another duo with strikingly similar styles? Marjorie and Lori Harvey.

Since her breakout moment on Dolce & Gabbana’s runway during Milan Fashion Week in 2017, Lori, step-daughter of Steve Harvey, has become a rising star in the fashion and beauty industries and on Instagram (just ask any of her 4.6 million Instagram followers). Though, some might say she gets her style and sway from her mother, Marjorie, as neither shy away from a bold, glamorous look, be it a sheer dress or a fully printed ensemble.

The Harvey women ooze sultry yet sophisticated glamour in virtually everything that they do — from attending the latest It party to lounging more lonesomely on a yacht in the Caribbean. Ahead, take a close look at the common threads in Lori and Marjorie’s outfit choices. Some moments are so similar, you might do a double take.

Pops Of Color

Both Marjorie and Lori seem to have an affinity for pops of color. In the last year, the duo posted photos to their respective Instagram accounts in the same outfit formula: a neon-colored dress and exaggerated, platform heels with ankle straps. Marjorie went for a longer, pink trench coat style with angular heels in neutral satin, while Lori dressed up in a mini, lime-green shirtdress and chunky orange platform shoes from Bottega Veneta.

Cutouts

There’s also evidence to show that the Harvey women are big on cutouts. Lori has been photographed numerous times in dresses with cutouts, among the most memorable being her 2022 Met Gala moment. She wore a custom Michael Kors Collection gown that featured a criss-cross bodice and showed off her abs and belly button. Earlier this month, Marjorie posted a photo to her Instagram account in an ensemble with very similar design elements — a black, halter-style catsuit with a small cutout at the chest.

Leggy Dresses

The pair had similar red carpet moments in leggy dresses. Earlier this year, Lori attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a sculptural, semi-sheer gown by Tony Ward. In Marjorie’s throwback picture from the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019, she wore a shimmery, long-sleeve dress with a delicate, see-through skirt.

Plunging Necklines

A plunging neckline is the epitome of the Harveys’ sleek and sexy style. In October 2021, Marjorie wore a silky black dress with a deep V-neckline and high slit. Lori, on the other hand, seems to gravitate towards pantsuits, which she wears without layering pieces to make a plunging neckline.

Naked Dresses

Their love for sheer sartorial elements has made the naked dress trend a natural fit for the mother-daughter duo. While visiting Las Vegas last month, Lori doubled down on this year’s It items and wore a sleeveless, sheer number with minimalist gladiator sandals. Meanwhile, for her 57th birthday back in October, Marjorie donned a super sultry and sheer black, off-the-shoulder dress with luxe ruching and fringe details made from coordinated beadwork.

All-Over Prints

By now, you might not be surprised to know that the Harvey women aren’t afraid of prints; they embrace them and even get Steve to dress accordingly. For last year’s Independence Day, Marjorie matched with her husband in sea and starfish printed outfits. Lori wore a patterned jumpsuit in a similar color palette for the launch of Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics x Tao Hospitality Group Partnership in Los Angeles back in June.