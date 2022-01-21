Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey is a street style star to watch. The 25-year-old model has already accumulated 4.2 million followers on Instagram and this is also where she shares her impeccable outfits. Look to her purple Prada catsuit, which she posted on Jan. 12, as proof. Given that her stylist is Maeve Reilly, whose clients include Megan Fox, you know Harvey will always be decked out in the latest fashion trends and buzzy pieces. In fact, Harvey’s recent vacation outfit tapped into all of 2022’s of-the-moment designs. She not only wore a plethora of emerald green pieces — a leading color for spring — but she also masterfully pulled off the miniskirt look.

Earlier this week, Harvey, while on a yacht, shared this ensemble to her Instagram in three different shots. (The star, whose birthday was on Jan. 13, was enjoying an extended birthday trip in the Bahamas.) Her vacay look consisted of a multicolor Dior graphic crop top that featured a motif of a woman and a crochet sequin Erika Maish miniskirt. The bottom came in various shades of blue and green — the blue matched the ocean behind her while the latter hue coordinated back to her top and accessories. (Harvey joined the long list of celebs who declared that the miniskirt trend is here to stay in 2022.)

She completed the outfit with a pair of terry cloth Resort Sponge slides and a clutch in the trendy parakeet-green shade. Both pieces were from Bottega Veneta. She then accessorized with Jacquie Aiche diamond gold hoops and body chain. A Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet and a Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra bracelet wrapped around her wrists for that finishing jewelry touch.

Harvey isn’t afraid to embrace trends and make them her own, which means she is a fashion girl at heart. If you want to recreate her miniskirt look or take after how she styled green items into her outfit, you can shop several of her exact pieces ahead. The Bottega Resort Sponge slides and Pouch clutch are still available for purchase. Meanwhile, Capittana offers a similar crochet miniskirt and Reformation offers a hot pink baby tee. (Harvey’s crop top is from Dior’s Spring 2004 collection and it’s unfortunately not available at the moment.)

