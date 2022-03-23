Simone Ashley’s Sheer Skirt At The ‘Bridgerton’ Premiere Was A Subtle Kind Of Sexy

Simone Ashley’s sheer Gucci skirt at the London premiere of Bridgerton was worthy of Lady Whistledown’s attention. The show’s newcomer traded her figure-squeezing corset (and all of the discomfort that comes with it) for a diaphanous lace ensemble to celebrate the show’s sophomore season, due for release on March 25. (Ashley will play the role of Kate Sharma, who arrives from India to London in search of a potential suitor for her sister Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran.)

For the event held at Tate Modern, Ashley went in a much more contemporary direction from that which viewers are slated to see the actor in the show. (Re: the corsetry.) Her look from the Italian fashion house included a see-through lace skirt trimmed in pleated green velvet and a white silk crop top with an exaggerated ruffle collar. She joined her fellow cast members and the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, on the red carpet. Ashley’s sleek and sexy outfit — complete with tulle high-waisted underwear, netted stocking, garters, and lace gloves — ran counter to the looks of her co-stars. Chandran wore a cheery off-the-shoulder minidress while Golda Rosheuvel wore an avant-garde, voluminous Simone Rocha number. Ashley accessorized with strappy suede sandals and drop earrings in white gold, and for makeup, she wore burgundy eyeshadow to offset a smokey eye.

In many of her appearances to date, Ashley has opted to tastefully show off her figure by way of gossamer-thin jumpsuits, ab-baring cutout gowns, and itty-bitty mini dresses. Though, if you’re feeling inspired by her most recent look, you can shop a similar set below.

