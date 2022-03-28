(Celebrity)
The 2022 Oscars After-Party Looks Were As Show-Stopping As Their Predecessors
Sophie Turner nailed it.
The red-carpet fashion of the Academy Awards is a multi-part extravaganza. Of course, you have the onslaught of style moments when celebrities arrive at Dolby Theatre before the ceremony to walk the crimson carpet in their gowns, suits, two-piece sets, and, if you’re Kristen Stewart, teeny-tiny micro shorts. Then there are also the after-parties, many of which kick off before the final, little golden man is handed out. And without fail, the red-carpet ensembles from the post-show soirees are always of the same show-stopping caliber as the pre-show display — consider the best fashion looks from the 2022 Oscar After-Party hosted by Vanity Fair.
In honor of the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Vanity Fair invited a slew of celebrities to celebrate film and fashion — and celebrate they did. Look to Jessica Alba, who wore a stunning strapless navy ball gown by Carolina Herrera from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection that felt like a thoughtful ode to dramatic style.
And then there was Anya Taylor-Joy, who stunned in a sheer, corseted Christian Dior ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The black mesh ensemble was topped off (literally) by a netted headpiece.
Never one to miss a moment to stun, Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump in bright red custom Louis Vuitton gown that aligned with one of the night’s biggest color trends.
And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, the best after-party looks from the 2022 Oscars.
Kim Kardashian
In Balenciaga.
Anya Taylor-Joy
In Christian Dior.
Natalie Portman
In custom Christian Dior.
Hunter Schafer
In Rick Owens.
Jessica Alba
In Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 and earrings by Norman Silverman.
Sophie Turner
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Janelle Monáe
In Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.
Sofia Vergara
Sienna Miller
Rita Ora
In Miss Sohee.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle in Valentino and Dwyane in Gucci.
Sarah Paulson
In Bottega Veneta, Norman Silverman jewelry, and carrying a Terry Ellis bag.
Jean Smart
Emily Ratajkowski
In Armani Privé.
Hailey Bieber
In Saint Laurent.
Camila Morrone
In Alexandre Vauthier.
Isla Fisher
In a Giambattista Valli dress and Ruchi New York and Dale Novich jewelry.
More to come ...