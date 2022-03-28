The red-carpet fashion of the Academy Awards is a multi-part extravaganza. Of course, you have the onslaught of style moments when celebrities arrive at Dolby Theatre before the ceremony to walk the crimson carpet in their gowns, suits, two-piece sets, and, if you’re Kristen Stewart, teeny-tiny micro shorts. Then there are also the after-parties, many of which kick off before the final, little golden man is handed out. And without fail, the red-carpet ensembles from the post-show soirees are always of the same show-stopping caliber as the pre-show display — consider the best fashion looks from the 2022 Oscar After-Party hosted by Vanity Fair.

In honor of the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Vanity Fair invited a slew of celebrities to celebrate film and fashion — and celebrate they did. Look to Jessica Alba, who wore a stunning strapless navy ball gown by Carolina Herrera from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection that felt like a thoughtful ode to dramatic style.

And then there was Anya Taylor-Joy, who stunned in a sheer, corseted Christian Dior ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The black mesh ensemble was topped off (literally) by a netted headpiece.

Never one to miss a moment to stun, Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump in bright red custom Louis Vuitton gown that aligned with one of the night’s biggest color trends.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, the best after-party looks from the 2022 Oscars.

Kim Kardashian

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Dior.

Natalie Portman

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Christian Dior.

Hunter Schafer

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

In Rick Owens.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022 and earrings by Norman Silverman.

Sophie Turner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Janelle Monáe

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Delfina Delettrez and Grace Lee.

Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sienna Miller

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rita Ora

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/Getty Images

Gabrielle in Valentino and Dwyane in Gucci.

Sarah Paulson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In Bottega Veneta, Norman Silverman jewelry, and carrying a Terry Ellis bag.

Jean Smart

John Shearer/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Hailey Bieber

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Camila Morrone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Isla Fisher

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In a Giambattista Valli dress and Ruchi New York and Dale Novich jewelry.

More to come ...