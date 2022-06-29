You have one night in Vegas this summer — what do you wear? Given the city’s scalding summer temperatures and cheeky reputation, a simple, sheer dress should do the trick. For shoes, strappy is failsafe, but if you want to push the needle further, perhaps a pair of sexy gladiator sandals are in order. At least, so says Lori Harvey, who wore this exact outfit for her 12-hour trip to Las Vegas.

Consistent with this year’s naked dress craze, Harvey donned a sheer, black body-con number. The sleeveless number featured a cowl neck, ruched detailing on the bodice, and a raw hemline. For jewelry, she wore diamond stud earrings, gold bracelets and a watch. Perhaps to beat the heat, she slicked her hair back into a bun. Makeup-wise, she flaunted a look of winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip.

But since the Vegas dress code is based more on standing out than blending in, Harvey understandably layered her look with yet another trend. She slipped on Bottega Veneta’s Spiral Python sandals — an ultra-modern, high-heeled version of the gladiator sandal. The python-embossed, brown leather style are so sultry and have been favored by Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the last couple of years.

Alternative styling options can include baggy trousers, held in place by the wrap-around straps, and a flouncy midi skirt and tank top for a more laid-back look. Which ever direction you choose, the style, which boasts broader criteria than past trend cycles, is sure to lure the eye.

Fans of Harvey’s look will be disappointed to know that this exact pair of sandals, which the Italian label debuted in 2019, is no longer available. Though, whether you favor Harvey’s minimalist approach or lean towards the kind of maximalism seen on the spring runways of Paco Rabanne and Chloé, there are still plenty of options to choose from. See and shop TZR’s edit, ahead.

