Lori Harvey’s year is off to a relaxing start. The actor is currently enjoying a tropical getaway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and sharing all her imitable vacation looks with her fans. On Monday, Jan. 2, for instance, Harvey wore a bikini from the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collab for a day of sunbathing on a yacht. The actor shared her beach-ready OOTD via Instagram stories, offering fans a sneak peek of the soon-to-be-released capsule collection (it’s slated to drop on Jan. 6).

Harvey’s swimsuit featured black string ties and was covered in red and white polka dots of different sizes. Prior to getting on the yacht, the actor covered up with a pair of baggy cream-colored trousers and a brown monogram belt from Louis Vuitton. (Clearly, Harvey is a big fan of the French fashion house.) She finished the look with black, narrow sunnies and an ivory handbag on her shoulder.

For those who aren’t familiar with Kusama’s work, the print on Harvey’s bikini is no accident: The Japanese art maven is best known for her chromatic, polka dot-laden paintings, sculptures, and installations. She’s been producing variations of art covered in her signature pattern since the 1970s, and has since become one of the most famous and well-recognized artists in the world.

This isn’t the first time Kusama and Louis Vuitton partnered up for a collection. Their first-ever capsule came out back in 2012, under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs and was comprised of an assortment of Louis Vuitton’s classic handbag silhouettes like the Keepall, Neverfull, Papillion, and Speedy, which were all covered in Kusama’s signature dots. This collaborative range was one of the most successful art meets fashion union of all time. To this day, pieces from the original Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collab still remain highly sought after by fashion enthusiasts and collectors — items sell for upwards of $4,000 on resale platforms.

Given this track record, it’s safe to say that the second installment of the collab will sell out in minutes (if not seconds), so you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forthcoming release. While you wait for the new drop, you can shop a similar polka dot bikini from the first Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama range, ahead, as well as other patterned options.