Deciding on what to wear for a steamy summer afternoon often leaves me confounded. For instance, my fitted tee and knee-grazing shorts combo seems like a good idea, but by the time I reach my final destination, said look is soaked in sweat (hey, it happens). Fortunately, there is one item that I, along with my fellow TZR editors, consistently turn to on unbearably hot days — enter a lightweight, leg-baring dress. The versatile style is primed for wearing over a bikini while you hangout poolside, or when styled with sleek, strappy heels for a night out.

A micro-mini hemline is your best bet for staying (relatively) cool in the humid weather. So, if you’re game to show some skin this season, consider a piece from cool-girl brands like Ciao Lucia and Reformation, both of which are coveted by TZR editors. Alternatively, a midi or ankle-length numbers work well, too, if you prefer more coverage. The trick here is to choose a look with breathable linen or cotton fabric, like Dôen’s Claribelle Dress or Sleeper’s Atlanta Linen Dress.

Keep scrolling below for a vetted assortment of summer dresses approved by TZR editors. Trust: These styles will keep you looking cute and sweat-free on scorching hot summer days.