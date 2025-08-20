Though August is winding down, summer vacations are still going strong. All season long, you’ve probably come across images on social media of people lounging on the rocky beaches of Marseille, exploring the streets of Tokyo, or dining at a cliffside restaurant in Positano. One person who’s definitely been making the most of summer? Lori Harvey. She’s spent time in Paris and Ibiza these last couple of months, and is currently on a family trip to Lake Como, soaking up the final weeks of the season. And just because she’s on vacation doesn’t mean she’s taking a break from delivering some major beauty inspiration. Exhibit A: her latest Instagram post. In the photo, Harvey’s hair is tightly pulled back and styled in a sleek, classic chignon. The elegant updo is a subtle tweak from her go-to bun, and it’s a perfect complement to her long-sleeve, backless gown.

Harvey’s makeup in the photo is also stunning. She kept her base radiant and minimal with a dewy complexion, subtle contouring, and a hint of blush. Her eyes are subtly defined with neutral eyeshadow, strong brows, and long lashes, giving her a soft but striking look. Her signature nude lip pulls everything together effortlessly.

Summer’s not over yet, and Harvey’s clearly not done serving looks. There’s still plenty of time for her to drop more standout beauty moments — the best might be yet to come.