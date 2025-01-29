Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail contours that have become mainstays in their routines.

Whether you’re a makeup pro or a novice, everybody has that one part of their routine that they grapple with at their vanity. It might be the struggle to create the perfect cat eye or the inability to achieve feathery brows, but, for many, contouring is the most daunting of all. You want your facial features to look chiseled and defined without that tell-tale streaky stripe. The key to getting it right? It starts with your product choice. The best contours have a hydrating formula that blends seamlessly and a competent shade range so everyone can find their perfect match.

However, with so options out there from your favorite brands, how do you know which one to add to your cart? To help you narrow your search, TZR’s editors have gathered a list of 10 contours that never do them wrong. Below, you’ll find a variety of shade ranges, velvety formulas, and product types. Your dream of chiseled cheekbones and a defined jaw is now totally within reach.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit $48 See On Westman Atelier “Westman Atelier’s Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit is my go-to for creating subtle definition without looking overdone. I’m hardly a contour expert, but this creamy, hydrating formula blends like a dream — no complicated techniques required. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like jojoba oil, it keeps my complexion dewy and glowing. If you’re a contour newbie or just want a user-friendly option, this stick makes it beyond easy to get that subtle, polished definition.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick in Always Sunny $28 See On Sephora “Not only does the stick packaging of this bronzer make it really simple to apply, but the formula is super creamy, so it blends really easily with your concealer and foundation. I use the shade Always Sunny which is perfect for complexions that have neutral undertones.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Makeup By Mario Softsculpt Multi-Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum $36 See On Sephora “I’ve only been using Makeup By Mario’s Bronzing & Shaping Serum for a few months now, and I’m very pleased with the formula. It feels so nice and lightweight on the skin while providing a sun-kissed glow. My only complaint? I typically need two to three layers to really get a sculpted effect.” – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

Dior Dior Forever Skin Contour Stick in Light $47 See On Dior “This cream contour stick is buttery smooth and blends like a dream on the areas of my face I want to sculpt. The formula is infused with hydrating skin care ingredients so it doesn't get dry or cakey throughout the day. I'm obsessed.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Danessa Myricks Balm Contour in Medium 1 $28 See On Sephora “I love this balm contour from Danessa Myricks for sculpting and shading. The shade Medium 1 is the perfect brown with ashy/cool undertones, and the balmy texture melts seamlessly into my skin, whether I'm applying directly with my fingers or blending in with a brush. It makes for a great nose contour, too!” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Tower 28 Sculptino™ Soft Matte Cream Contour + Bronzer $20 See On Sephora “To be clear, I have never been good at contouring. I’ve tried to master the technique for years and always seem to either blend incorrectly or pick a contour shade that is too severe on my fair complexion. So, I’ve recently resolved to keep things very simple, and stick to the technique of only bronzing the areas on the face where the sun naturally hits. I also stick to cream-based formulas that aren’t overly pigmented and blend easily. Tower 28’s contour and bronzing cream checked all these boxes and then some. The formula is literally foolproof thanks to its buildable pigment and super creamy texture that works into the skin like a dream. I’ll typically dot some product across my forehead, cheekbones, nose, chin, and jawline and buff it out as one of the final steps in my makeup routine. It gives me a nice natural glow that never goes wrong — never.” — Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

DIBS Beauty Desert Island Duo $36 See On Ulta “The bronzer end of this two-in-one contour and blush stick is the perfect shade for a soft, bronzy glow. I love using shade 04 when I’m going for a no-makeup makeup look because of its seamless blend and natural finish.” – JM

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand $42 See On Sephora “Nearly every beauty influencer I follow on TikTok was raving about Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wands last year — so, of course, I had to get my hands on one. And I’m so happy I did because they’re one of my favorite contour products ever. The formula is super easy to blend and it’s quite buildable, too. Not to mention, the finish looks incredibly natural.” – KS

Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus in Travertine $38 See On Violet Grey “I love that this contour stick is slimmer than most others on the market. It allows me to apply it to the exact areas I want to sculpt without overdoing it. Like all of Victoria Beckam’s products, the formula is super creamy and hydrating, so the finish is natural yet extremely long-wear.” – EL