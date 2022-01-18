When you’re someone as legitimately fabulous as Lizzo, even your more casual activities are steeped in the kind of glamour some people build their entire year around. Attending weeknight concerts becomes something more akin to high-fashion ad campaigns, living room hangouts become incubators for glitter-soaked makeup moments, and whipping up some homemade guacamole doubles as an ideal setting to show off an elaborate manicure. Earlier this week, Lizzo did just that with a TikTok-approved guacamole recipe and a white swirl nail design that takes the decorative French manicure trend to soaring new heights.

The nails themselves are both trendy and classic, capitalizing on a very of-the-moment confluence of nail art and modern French manicures. Keeping the nail beds a natural nude, the tips feature the style’s signature white half-moon arc before exploding in elaborate swirls and swoops down the remaining length. On TikTok, the “Good As Hell” singer gave her followers an even better look at the pretty design in a video featuring a text thread with her possible new beau. Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise for the manicure, which will probably be everywhere in 7-10 business days — that’s the power of Lizzo’s impact.

Outside of her jewel-encrusted New Year’s Eve nails, it sure looks like this is Lizzo’s first official manicure of 2022. Already setting the standard for the new year’s nail trends, it’s a creative way to splash out on a fun design while not being too terribly over-the-top, either — the French tip style keeps it anchored firmly on the side of sophistication. While exact credits have yet to be revealed, there is a solid chance that this swirly manicure is the work of Eri Ishizu, a seriously in-demand celebrity nail artist who’s created some of Lizzo’s greatest nail hits, including her most recent Christmas manicure and a shiny holographic set for her guest judge appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Lizzo’s take on the French manicure is one of several recent celebrity nail sets to rework the classic style, too. This January alone, Kendall Jenner’s double French manicure, Tia Mowry’s micro French manicure, and Selena Gomez’s coffin-shaped French tips have all dominated beauty news. It’s not hard to see why the style is so popular — just like in Lizzo’s case, the distinct barrier between typically neutral nail beds and fun, freewheeling tips makes elaborate art or color feel more wearable and versatile for every day. If this is what Lizzo’s up to in the first half of January 2022, it’s safe to say fans are in for a very exciting year.