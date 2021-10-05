Hey there, Upper East Siders. TZR here, your one and only source into the lives of Manhattan’s elite. Spotted: Queen L in head-to-toe Burberry, more diamonds than a mine, and the chicest set of ombré tortoiseshell hair clips on this side of the Central Park reservoir. If you’re familiar with Gossip Girl speak, Lizzo just stepped out in a full-on preppy moment, complete with school girl-plaid nails, bronzey makeup, and flipped-out curls — she looks like the proverbial most popular girl in school. Lizzo’s preppy snap clips and all-over sparkle seem made for her — not to mention her squad’s coordinating outfits make the entire effect all the better.

The group of besties were decked out in plaid as an homage to ‘00s-era supernova boy band B2K, who just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their aptly-named Millennium Tour with a reunion concert. But while Lizzo’s eyes were glued to her teen idols on-stage, everyone else’s eyes were on Lizzo — which her glam team made sure of with body glitter, fluttery lashes, contoured lips, and the glossiest hair possibly ever. Fortunately, said glam team gave fans an inside look at exactly what went into Lizzo’s show-stopping moment — class is officially in session, so get ready to take notes.

Lizzo’s longtime collaborator, celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo, was responsible for the singer’s lush bronze makeup, using a slew of new Charlotte Tilbury products to bring the glistening look to life.

First, he explained in an Instagram breakdown of the makeup, he applied the Charlotte Tilbury Bella Sofia Luxury Eyeshadow Palette (it’s full of rich, warm browns), mixing shades with the Luxury Palette of Pops Eyeshadow for the reflective glitter seen on the popstar.

To carve out the “Juice” singer’s lips, Mayo used Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite lip liner in Pillow Talk Intense to outline the mouth before applying plenty of Coverstar Lipstick and Ibiza Nights Lip Lustre for added shimmer — but that’s not it for highlighter. To finish off the look, Mayo dotted on plenty of light-catching shine from the Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Face Palette.

For Lizzo’s lunchroom-ready hair flip (if your school’s lunchroom happened to be the Malibu Nobu, that is), celebrated hairstylist Shelby Swain secured what appears to be a highlight-covered wig for the barrette-centric look. While Swain didn’t share exactly what went into the curled bob, it looks like she strategically placed curlers at the bottom of the wig for those rounded curled ends that bounce with every step.

And accessory-wise, nothing can beat the six to seven tortoiseshell snap clips, placed just off Lizzo’s side-part in descending ombré order. Really, when you factor in the once-in-a-lifetime concert and equally enviable outfit (not to mention the whole being a Grammy-sweeping superstar thing), Lizzo’s still living the ultimate teenage dream.