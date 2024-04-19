And just like that, the Pre-Fall 2024 circuit is up and running. On April 18, just four days after Dior hosted Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, and more in New York for the brand’s latest runway show, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière also debuted his Pre-Fall 2024 collection, this time in Shanghai, China. To no surprise, the front-row lineup was jam-packed with brand loyalists, including a few global house ambassadors like Cate Blanchett, Chloë Grace Horetz, and HoYeon Jung. And while fellow ambassador Zendaya was notably missing from the star-studded guest list (she’s busy finishing up her Challengers press tour in L.A.), the show’s A-list attendees delivered plenty of applause-worthy looks in her absence.

As the stars began to trickle into the massive venue, it became clear that fresh-off-the-runway pieces from the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection were the unofficial theme of the evening. Nearly everyone wore a neutral co-ord from the fashion house’s most recent line, which were all adorned with at least one on-brand leather accent. Blanchett, for one, added to her signature jumpsuit assemblage by pairing a black billowy one-piece with pointy patent boots. Meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly went a slightly edgier route in a head-to-toe leather maxi dress.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 show. They’re sure to tide you over until the next presentation — perhaps Saint Laurent?

Cate Blanchett

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

One of the first to arrive at the April 18 affair, Blanchett looked classic in black-and-white numbers from the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Overtop her belted black jumpsuit, the Golden Globe Award winner layered on an unzipped white jacket complete with cropped sleeves and a popped collar.

Regina King

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

Tapping into her penchant for monochromatic moments, King opted for varying shades of gray, starting with a structured peplum jacket, a chunky turtleneck underneath, a matching mini skirt with a chiffon overlay, and lighter ankle boots — all seen on the Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk. The Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Square Bag rounded out her latest look.

Jennifer Connelly

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

Hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Paul Bettany, Connelly made a grand entrance in a multi-layer Fall/Winter 2024 ensemble. The fashion muse channeled the original runway outfit by layering a floor-length coat over her leather maxi dress.

Yifei Liu

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

Continuing the Fall/Winter 2024 style streak, global ambassador Liu styled an oversized white T-shirt underneath a sleeveless black cardigan. She upped the cool-girl ante of the overall ‘fit by slipping on a semi-sheer petticoat skirt embellished with a metallic silver finish, which of course, photographed beautifully.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

While Moretz’s plum leather trousers undeniably took center stage, her bold multi-color jacket and see-through top deserve a moment of applause as well.

HoYeon Jung

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment

The global brand ambassador gave this Fall/Winter 2024 outfit her own touch of glamour by swapping the periwinkle base pieces with a black bra and leggings. This let the sheer dress’s reflective paillettes pop even more.