When you’re Kate Moss, one of the world’s biggest supermodels, your birthday celebrations aren’t exactly low-key. Yes, over the years, the bona fide fashion muse has gone all out on her special day. When she turned 25, for instance, Donatella Versace threw her a lavish party in Paris (Anna Wintour was there, too). Her 30th, held at Claridge's in London, was another memorable one — she donned a deep blue vintage sequin gown for The Beautiful and the Damned-themed event. But Moss’ 50th birthday bash was unquestionably in a league of its own. On Jan. 16, the iconic supermodel, wearing a sultry outfit, dined at Laurent Restaurant (with a mouth-watering meal from renowned chef Mathieu Pacaud, naturally) in Paris and then reportedly danced the night away — as one should on their milestone birthday.

On her way to the blowout, Moss was spotted leaving Paris’ Ritz Hotel with Haider Ackermann, a lauded French designer, in tow. Now, more about the night-out look. Boasting floral patterns and a floor-sweeping silhouette, the see-through gown was sourced from New York Vintage. Underneath the number, Moss donned a black bodysuit. To keep warm in the City of Lights, she gracefully draped a silky black Alexandra King cape with a light orange lining around her shoulders. On the accessories front, the A-lister opted for sparkly strappy pumps and then upped the ante with diamond bangles. Well done, Moss.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Lila Moss, the supermodel’s 21-year-old daughter, was there to celebrate her mother. The budding fashion girl, who is following in her mom’s footsteps by becoming a fixture on the runways (she’s been in shows like Coperni and Chloé), wore a sleek all-black look including a fuzzy jacket and knee-length dress. Other famous guests included makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and designer Stella McCartney. Tilbury donned a fur-trimmed statement coat and shimmering black gown, while McCartney went with a leg-baring leopard mini dress.

(+) Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you, too, are soon celebrating another year around the sun, take style notes from Moss and wow the crowd (or, you know, your close friends) in a luxe evening-out look. Ahead, snag all the pieces needed to emulate her outfit.