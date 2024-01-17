(Celebrity)
Kate Moss Celebrated Her 50th Birthday In A Sultry Sheer Dress
An unforgettable night.
When you’re Kate Moss, one of the world’s biggest supermodels, your birthday celebrations aren’t exactly low-key. Yes, over the years, the bona fide fashion muse has gone all out on her special day. When she turned 25, for instance, Donatella Versace threw her a lavish party in Paris (Anna Wintour was there, too). Her 30th, held at Claridge's in London, was another memorable one — she donned a deep blue vintage sequin gown for The Beautiful and the Damned-themed event. But Moss’ 50th birthday bash was unquestionably in a league of its own. On Jan. 16, the iconic supermodel, wearing a sultry outfit, dined at Laurent Restaurant (with a mouth-watering meal from renowned chef Mathieu Pacaud, naturally) in Paris and then reportedly danced the night away — as one should on their milestone birthday.
On her way to the blowout, Moss was spotted leaving Paris’ Ritz Hotel with Haider Ackermann, a lauded French designer, in tow. Now, more about the night-out look. Boasting floral patterns and a floor-sweeping silhouette, the see-through gown was sourced from New York Vintage. Underneath the number, Moss donned a black bodysuit. To keep warm in the City of Lights, she gracefully draped a silky black Alexandra King cape with a light orange lining around her shoulders. On the accessories front, the A-lister opted for sparkly strappy pumps and then upped the ante with diamond bangles. Well done, Moss.
Of course, Lila Moss, the supermodel’s 21-year-old daughter, was there to celebrate her mother. The budding fashion girl, who is following in her mom’s footsteps by becoming a fixture on the runways (she’s been in shows like Coperni and Chloé), wore a sleek all-black look including a fuzzy jacket and knee-length dress. Other famous guests included makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and designer Stella McCartney. Tilbury donned a fur-trimmed statement coat and shimmering black gown, while McCartney went with a leg-baring leopard mini dress.
If you, too, are soon celebrating another year around the sun, take style notes from Moss and wow the crowd (or, you know, your close friends) in a luxe evening-out look. Ahead, snag all the pieces needed to emulate her outfit.